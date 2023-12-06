PLDT chief will retire by end of 2023

PLDT Group President and CEO Alfredo S. Panlilio is retiring by the end of the year “due to health reasons,” prompting the return of Chairman Manuel V. Pangilinan as the company’s president and chief executive.

According to a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange, the board of directors of the company has “accepted the retirement” of Panlilio, who they described as being “instrumental in steering the PLDT Group during the challenging times of the Covid-19 pandemic and enabling PLDT to sustain profitability and industry leadership in that difficult period.”

“I would like to thank Al profusely for his service and his loyalty and wish him the very best. I also enjoin everyone to support a smooth transition within the PLDT Group at this critical juncture of its corporate life,” Pangilinan said.

Panlilio succeeded Pangilinan in 2021, after Pangilinan started “searching” for his successor in 2017.

His leadership helped steer PLDT to better financial positions, allowing the company to end September with profits reaching P27.88 billion, higher than last year’s P27.50 billion.

With him as the telco’s captain, the company received “citations from both local and international organizations for pioneering brand, corporate social responsibility, cybersecurity, network and sustainability initiatives.”

He was also named CEO of the Year in 2022 with PLDT being recognized as one of the World’s Best Companies by Time Magazine in 2023.

Despite his retirement, Panlilio will remain as Director of PLDT, Smart, and MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., Chairman of Maya Bank and Bonifacio Communications Corp., Director of Multisys Technologies Corp. and MultiPay, President of MVP Sports Foundation, Trustee of Asian Carriers Conference, and Member of the Management Association of the Philippines.

Pangilinan will return as the company’s president and CEO by January 1, concurrent to his role as chairman.