PHL end-October debt rises to record ₧14.5B–BTr

THE Philippines’s outstanding debt as of end-October rose to a record P14.48 trillion as the state borrowed more to bankroll its programs and projects worsened by depreciation of the country’s currency.

The Bureau of the Treasury (BTr) on Tuesday reported that the national government (NG) added P212.13 billion to its debt stock from the P14.268 trillion outstanding debt level in September.

The Treasury attributed the increase to “net issuance and availment of domestic and external loans as well as the revaluation of pesos depreciation against the US dollar.”

Of the total outstanding debt, the Treasury said 68.38 percent were domestic borrowings while the remaining 31.62 percent were from external sources.

Treasury data showed the country’s latest debt figure was 6.16 percent higher than the P13.641 trillion recorded in October of 2022.

The state’s end-October outstanding debt is already 99 percent of the economic managers’ projected P14.623-trillion debt by the end of this year.

The state’s end-October debt stood at P9.902 trillion, 5.85 percent over the P9.208 trillion recorded in the same month of last year. The amount was also 1.73 percent higher than the P9.734-trillion domestic debt recorded in September.

“Gross issuance of domestic debt for the month totaled P213.42 billion, while principal payments amounted to P45.68 billion, resulting in a net repayment of P167.75 billion,” the Treasury said.

“The effect of local currency depreciation against the US dollar on the debt stock valuation was minimal at only P0.23 billion. Year-to-date [YTD], domestic debt registered an increment of P693.95 billion or 7.54 percent,” the Treasury added.

External debt

Meanwhile, the national government’s external debt as of end-October reached P4.578 trillion, up from the amount recorded in September and in October 2022.

“NG external debt of P4.58 trillion is P44.15 billion or 0.97 percent higher from the previous month,” the Treasury said.

The national government’s external debt was 6.83 percent higher than the P4.285 trillion recorded external debt in October 2022.

The Treasury attributed the higher external to the state’s net availment of foreign loans as well as the weakening of peso.

The average foreign exchange rate against the US dollar in October was at P56.808 from P56.66 in September, based on Treasury data.

“For October, the increase in external debt was due to the

net availment of foreign loans amounting to P33.52 billion, and the P11.84 billion upward adjustment in valuation caused by peso depreciation against the US dollar,” the Treasury said.

“Favorable movement of third currencies tempered the increase by P1.21 billion. NG external debt has increased by P367.99 billion or 8.74 percent from the end-December 2022 level,” the Treasury added.

Michael L. Ricafort, Rizal Commercial Banking Corp.’s Chief Economist, said the national government’s outstanding debt could still reach new record highs “amid reduced or lower maturities of government bonds” this month until February of next year.

Ricafort added that the state would continue to borrow to finance its budget deficits despite the narrowing budget deficits in recent months.

“The new record high in the outstanding national government debt in recent months may be attributed to continued budget deficits amid higher prices/inflation that also bloated government expenditures, higher interest rates that raised borrowing costs of the government, weaker peso exchange rate vs. the US in recent years that increased the peso equivalent of the government’s foreign debts, continued increase in infrastructure spending,” he said.

The Philippines’s outstanding debt at the end of 2024 is projected to reach P15.841 trillion as the Marcos Jr. administration is set to borrow more money to bankroll the national government’s record-high P5.768-trillion budget for next year. (Related story: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2023/08/03/phl-outstanding-debt-seen-rising-to-p15-84-trillion/)

