‘Philippine Pavillion at COP28 tells PHL story of resiliency to climate change’

THE Philippine Pavillion, formally launched on December 1 at the Dubai Expo in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) at the ongoing 28th Conference of Parties (COP) of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), showcases the story of how one of the most vulnerable countries in the world struggled to address climate-change impacts.

Hosting the Philippine Pavilion during the 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) that runs until December 12 under the theme, “Together Today for Tomorrow,” illustrates how the country combines climate change adaptation and mitigation, resilience and sustainable pathways strongly rooted in equity, the DENR said in a statement.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has designated DENR Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga as head of the 150-member Philippine delegation.

The Philippine delegation will be joined by local chief executives and legislators, as well as representatives from development partners and the youth sector.

According to the DENR, the Philippine Pavillion will host 32 Side Events throughout the 13-day conference.

On December 6, panel discussions will focus on the theme “Multilevel Action, Urbanization and Built Environment/Transport.” The DILG, DENR, DOE, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) will lead discussions on topics such as the Philippine-Australia Partnership Model for Disaster and Climate Resilience, Circular Economy and the Extended Producers Responsibility, Investment opportunities related to the Electrical Vehicle industry and Battery Supply Chain and examining how the global stocktake can help parties enhance national commitments.

December 8 is dedicated to the youth, children, education, and skills sector as the National Youth Commission and youth delegates lead panel discussions and presentations on climate action. Further, the National University of Singapore and the DENR Biodiversity Management Bureau (BMB) will discuss the vital role of the ocean for climate change adaptation and mitigation by identifying opportunities and highlighting the latest international policy developments on the ocean and climate change nexus.

On December 9, Pavilion events focus on Nature Land Use and Oceans. USAID Sustainable Interventions for Biodiversity, Oceans, and Landscapes (SIBOL) will showcase how the country has adopted natural capital accounting principles that adhere to international and scientific standards. The Philippine experience in using the GA-GRP Framework as a new, progressive solution that measures how climate change is affecting natural capital, coupled with nature-based solutions in restoring what has been destroyed, will also be on focus. The Philippines and the ASEAN Center for Biodiversity will also cohost a side event highlighting perspectives and experiences on the ways and actions to harmonize climate change and biodiversity policies at the ASEAN national, and community levels. Other topics on this day include nature-based solutions and experiences of and responses to Loss and Damage in coastal and island communities.

On December 10, the side event, “The Role of Sustainable Agriculture Development and Water Management in Ensuring Food Security in the Era of Climate Change” shines a light on sustainable agriculture and water management in ensuring food security amid the challenges of climate change. On the same day, the forum “Strengthening Resilience of CVF (Climate Vulne-

rable Forum) Member Countries in the Agriculture and Health Sectors through climate information services leveraging from a South-south Exchange” will provide timely and tailored information for policymakers and decision-makers on agriculture and human health in the context of climate variability and resilience.

These events are aligned with the thematic days identified by the UAE COP28 Presidency and include panel discussions and lectures by international experts, government leaders, and other dignitaries. Led by national government agencies, in partnership with development partners, these side events aim to highlight the country’s collective and scalable efforts in addressing climate change and will showcase multistakeholder solutions to climate change centered around three areas: protecting biodiversity, building resilient communities, and low-carbon development.

Side events at the Philippine Pavilion kicked off with a discussion on the forthcoming National Adaptation Plan (NAP) and the Nationally Determined Contribution Implementation Plan (NDCIP), led by the DENR, the Climate Change Commission (CCC), and the Asian Development Bank (ADB); then later, a discussion led by DOST Secretary Solidum on data governance as a key enabling factor to develop and implement resilience strategies that are suited for risk contexts, vulnerabilities, impacts, and needs. The DOST session will showcase how the Philippines has developed innovative digital solutions to effectively manage disaster data, and efficiently share, analyze, and utilize it for decision-making.

The DOH, World Health Organization (WHO), US Agency for International Development (USAID), and Research Triangle Institute (RTI) International will host discussions on how global health systems can integrate a climate lens and how the Philippines has developed policies, strategies, and measures to ensure climate-resilient health systems.

“We have a number of nature-based panels, especially at the side events. The DENR has taken a role in that. It is extremely important for the Philippines as a climate-vulnerable country to be heard by other nations because what we’re trying to do at this point is really approach our climate resilience by twinning, adaptation, mitigation, and disaster risk reduction. That will involve the social, economic, environmental, and scientific efforts of the whole of government,” explained Yulo-Loyzaga.

Meanwhile, the DENR and DOF will lead discussions on innovative climate financing strategies; successful cases of debt restructuring to support conservation programs and climate action; and present the proposed Philippine Sustainable Finance Taxonomy Guidelines (SFTG) of the Financial Sector Forum (FSF), updated sustainability reporting guidelines for publicly listed companies (PLCs) of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and the forest carbon roadmap and nature-based solutions by the DENR. The DOTr and DOLE, on the other hand, will host discussions centered around right-skilling the Filipino workforce and the technical assistance needed to accelerate renewables and energy efficiency by 2030. Events on this day aim to showcase successful cases in the Philippines of a just transition to clean energy as well as opportunities for financing and partnerships with the private sector.