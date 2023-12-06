Perkins is behind Phoenix’s rise

A slimmed Jason Perkins is one of the major reasons behind the surprising rise of Phoenix in the Philippine Basketball Association Commissioner’s Cup.

The former Rookie of the Year produced big numbers for the streaking Fuel Masters in their last two games, including a 98-97 thriller over a brave Converge FiberXers side.

Perkins’ perfect feed off a cutting Ken Tuffin produced the winning basket for the Fuel Masters, who claimed solo second with their fourth straight win for a 5-1 overall record.

Phoenix actually went 2-0 for from November 29 to December 3 period as it also scored a 111-106 win over Blackwater with Perkins likewise having a big say.

In the two won games, Perkins averaged 15.5 points, 6.0 rebounds on a high 57 percent shooting from the floor to earn the PBA Press Corps-Pilipinas Live Player of the Week.

The 31-year-old Fil-Am beat out rookie teammate Ricci Rivero, the San Miguel duo of Marcio Lassiter and CJ Perez, Arvin Tolentino of Northport, Meralco’s Chris Newsome and Chris Banchero, the Ginebra trio of Christian Standhardinger, Jamie Malonzo, and Maverick Ahanmisi, along with Jio Jalalon and Mark Barroca of Magnolia for the weekly honor handed out by the men and women who cover the PBA beat.

Perkins, who lost a considerable amount of weight going to the season in order to be in tip-top shape, finished with 20 points and seven rebounds in the win over Converge, where he also scored a crucial endgame basket to thwart a rallying FiberXers five.

Previously, the Gilas Pilipinas training pool member netted 23 points and eight rebounds against Blackwater Bossing.

But Perkins, selected no. 4 overall by Phoenix in the 2017 draft out of De La Salle, deferred his big games to his Phoenix teammates.

“We play as a team. Everybody’s moving the ball around and it just reaches me. Everyone is just moving it within the system of coach Jamike (Jarin),” Perkins said.