NREA’s new officers to be introduced at in-person business meeting on December 7

The National Real Estate Association (NREA) is capping off yet another productive year with an in-person business meeting on December 7, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. To be held at the Makati Sports Club on L.P. Leviste Street, Salcedo Village, Makati City, the upcoming event will feature important announcements and an awarding ceremony that is meant to recognize NREA’a achievements of 2023 and spur the association on a sustained path of success in the new year.

Ruth Marie C. Atienza, outgoing NREA National President, disclosed that the special guest and resource speaker will be Honorable Rafael M. Fajardo, Board Member of the Professional Regulatory Board for Real Estate Services (PRBRES). Fajardo is slated to discuss updates on the PRBRES’ programs and policies, and its mandate as a regulatory body created by the Real Estate Service Act.

Also lined up for the business meeting is NREA Chairperson Imelda C. Magtoto’s introduction of the association’s officers-elect for 2024. Among them are Imelda C. Magtoto, Board Chairlady; Ruth Marie Atienza, Board Vice Chairlady; Red Rosales, National President; Ma. Lorena Sales, Executive Vice President; Jovi Francis Tupaz, VP-internal; Atty. Ador Tolentino, VP-external; Zeny Fruto, VP-chapters; Loudette Carlos, secretary general; Nicole Choa, treasurer; Jeffrey Bongat, auditor; and Christian Mulingbayan, PRO.

Incoming trustees—Rodolfo Leonen (concurrently Education Chairman), Flerida Atayde, Jonathan Caro, Alma Grace Sarra, Emelina Pulido and Dave Lubong—will likewise be introduced.

NREA’s National President, Red Rosales, will deliver a short message and provide a brief preview of his plans and programs for 2024. The induction of NREA’s new members will also be held.

While Rosales is set to explore future strategies, a highlight of the event will delve into past achievements—NREA’s Best Chapter and Best Chapter President of 2023 will be given due recognition.

Meantime, NREA’s PRO Jeffery Bongat has announced that as part of the NREA’s community social responsibility (CSR) projects, the association will hand over its donation to the Smokey Mountain Foundation, as well as its paint donations to the Department of Education, courtesy of Davies Paints.

NREA’s business forum is fully supported by its major sponsors: Pag-IBIG Fund and Hausland Development Corporation. The NREA likewise acknowledges their year-round sponsors: the OFW Party-List; Mapecon Philippines, Inc.; Duraville Realty & Development Corporation; Davies Paint Philippines Inc.; Bria Homes Inc.; E. Ganzon Inc., and SM Development Corporation.

Finally, the business meeting on December 7 will segue into a joyful Christmas celebration for NREA members and friends, who may look forward to hours of party time with social activities, games, and the de rigueur raffle with grand prizes in store.