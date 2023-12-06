NAITAS Holiday Golf Shootout 2023 promotes golf tourism

THE National Association of Travel Agencies’ (NAITAS) Holiday Golf Shootout 2023 set December 15 at the prestigious Club Intramuros in Manila aims to support golf tourism in the Philippines.

More than 100 players from various golf clubs and organizations are expected to participate in the event that helps further promote the country as a top golfing destination.

Aside from the golf tournament, there will be various activities throughout the day, ensuring a fun and enjoyable experience for all attendees and participants can look forward to a sumptuous buffet lunch, raffle prizes and exciting giveaways.

NAITAS is committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of all participants as the event is not only a celebration of golf but also a testament to the resilience and determination of the Philippine tourism industry.

Despite the challenges faced in recent times, NAITAS remains committed to promoting the beauty and potential of the Philippines as a premier golfing destination.