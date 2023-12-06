Million Glow Barley by Kimsdiary breaks through internationally in leading Russian news network

The juice drink that made it to Russian News.

Kimsdiary continues to perform groundbreakingly in today’s business climate with their Million Glow products: instant juice drinks of various flavors promising detox and endless health benefits to its consumers.

The company’s recently launched product, Million Glow Russian Barley Grass and Lemongrass Extract, is evidently no exception. The latest variety went beyond the national borders, and broke through recent news in Russia on TASS, the leading and largest Russian news agency.

The latest Million Glow product offers quality barley and more health benefits.

More than definitely, the Million Glow Barley drink lives up to its astounding reachings and promises. The juice drink also guarantees that its barley is 100% from Russia, besides Kimsdiary’s pledge of a spectrum of health benefits—“From lowering your cholesterol to natural detox, it’s a powerhouse of benefits!”, they said in a recent instagram post.

Kimsdiary CEO Kim Abelar explains her rationale for integrating Russian barley in the solution, “Kailangan lagi tayong unique. Why did we choose Russia? Because Russia is the number one supplier of barley in the whole world,” she said. Russian barley is reportedly the most stable and most heat resistant of its varieties, which sets it apart in terms of quality.

The cherry on top is that the barley drink is infused with lemongrass, to give the customers that extra scrumptious experience by adding a sweet and tangy note to the drink. As expected, the Million Glow Barley sold out just one day after its launch last November 28, 2023.

Kimsdiary allowed more doors for trading with Russia to be opened.

After promoting Russian barley as the main ingredient of the enterprise’s new concoction, TASS was quick to report the growing popularity of the imported grass in our country, “The Philippine company Kim’s Diary Million Glows, specializing in the production of vitamins and dietary supplements, has launched a product based on Russian barley… Russian barley is becoming popular in the Philippines,” they said.

Kimsdiary’s business decision apparently paved the way for future Russian exports and business partnerships with the Philippines. TASS reported that Russia’s trade representative in the Philippines Artem Tsinamdzgvrishvili mentioned that Russian companies have been eyeing business opportunities in our local market. “Russian companies see serious export prospects in the Philippine market, which are interested in supplies of lumber, metallurgical products, energy resources and food products from the Russian Federation,” he said.

The future of the business continues to shine brightly.

CEO Abelar is truly the trailblazer to look out for. She, with Kimsdiary’s innovative and masterful decision-making, turned the Million Glow Barley into a phenomenon that: 1) easily sold out to hundreds and thousands of customers, 2) crossed over to international news, and 3) further opened business possibilities between Russia and the Philippines.

The company’s recent wins demonstrate that anything is indeed possible; and that Kimsdiary, the Russian barley and lemongrass-infused drink, and Million Glow’s variety of offerings are here to stay and then grow, hopefully and surely into a global sensation.