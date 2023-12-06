Megahit UAAP Finals

NO matter what the outcome of Game 3 of the Finals of Season 86 of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) on Wednesday night, we know for sure it was a genuine blockbuster, a megahit.

Tickets have been hard to come by in the usual outlets—online sources, campuses of the two protagonist schools and at the game venue of this decider game, the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Campus-based websites of De La Salle University reported a great demand and a corresponding lack of available tickets, so much so that only General Admission tickets were still available for fans to buy as of Monday this week.

Over at the University of the Philippines (UP) campus, long, snake-lines of students, alumni and fans have been constantly present at and around the Varsity Training Center where tickets are being sold.

For the same Gen Ad tickets, they’ve been queuing and waiting round-the-clock, all the way to midnight and as early as 3 a.m.—this one UAAP Finals that has gripped the attention of both hardcore and casual fans.

Why so? Probably because the two teams—UP Fighting Maroons and De La Salle Green Archers—have been so well-matched all season long. Finishing first and second, respectively, they have also both lost to and won over each other in equal measure in the eliminations.

In this Finals, they are tied again, 1-1—both games won handily over the other. UP won by 30 in Game 1 with a record-setting 30-points—the biggest since the league inaugurated its Final Four era.

DLSU exacted payback in Game 2, hitting UP exactly where the Green Archers got hit and won by 22.

In Game 3, the odds seem too close to call. The Unknown is bigger than it’s ever been. Unpredictability is the name of the game.

Before Season 84 (the earlier part of 2022), the ultimate outcome of UAAP championships—and even its Finals cast—had already been largely conceded. Since the Tab Baldwin era of the Ateneo Blue Eagles began in 2015, Ateneo had been on top of the league as multiple champions, and every season since then was dominated by Hail Mary Blue.

But in Season 84 Ateneo received the first challenge to its dominance when the Carl Tamayo-led UP Fighting Maroons wrested the championship trophy away from the Eagles and brought it to the other side of Diliman.

The Blue Eagles quickly flipped the switch in Season 85 and lifted the trophy up again to their aerie.

This year, in what UAAP watchers hoped would be the third chapter of the Katipunan Trilogy—the basketball gods wrote a different script. For the first time since 2015, Ateneo failed to make it to the UAAP Finals.

Their place under the bright lights was taken instead by their OG arch-rivals, the Green Guys from Taft. And now, another new rivalry has taken shape between the Maroon and Green.

UP and De La Salle have not been rivals in the mold of Blue vs. Green. But things have been seething under the surface for these two teams for quite some time. UP has been contra-pelo to La Salle since September 25, 2019. Frustration mounted in the Final Four of Season 84 when UP ousted La Salle from the finals via a late rally.

De La Salle finally broke the spell in Season 85 (November 20, 2022) when it beat UP in the elims. But again, came the pre-season of 2023, UP stole the Filoil EcoOil Pre-Season Cup from the Kevin Quiambao-led Archers who had stayed perfect throughout the eliminations.

Now, things have really come to a head. And the crowds are loving it. The SM Mall of Asia Arena swelled with 17,129 fans in Game 1 last November 29. The 16,500-capacity Smart Araneta Coliseum burst at the seams with 20,863 screaming fans in Game 2 last December 3.

We’re guessing Game 3 yesterday brought those numbers even higher, with SRO tickets being lapped up like regular tickets. No matter who won—the team trying to build a dynasty, or the team trying to recapture lost glory—the UAAP is having a basketball season like no other.

Now, we’ll just have to wait nine more months for another season.