MBT named Bank of the Year

THE Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co. (PSE: MBT) announced it was named 2023 Best Bank of the Year award for the second consecutive year by the “The Banker,” a financial publication that is part of the Financial Times group.

MBT said through a statement that the publication noted the lender “has enjoyed its most successful year to date in 2022–its 60th anniversary year–with all-time high earnings of P32.8 billion ($590 million), on the back of strong demand for retail and corporate loans, healthy fee income, subdued operating expense growth, and lower provisions on stable asset quality.

MBT President Fabian S. Dee was quoted in the statement as saying the recognition is most timely given the challenging economic prospects that the world faces today.”