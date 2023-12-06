‘Lab for All’ caravan, led by First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos, brings health services to Palawan

AN initiative to bring a wide range of free healthcare services to the communities in Palawan was led by First Lady Louise “Liza” Araneta-Marcos, who joined the Provincial Government of Palawan and other national government agencies and private partners in mounting the “Lab for All” Caravan held Tuesday at the PGP Convention Center in the provincial capitol.

The “Libreng Laboratoryo, Konsulta, at Gamot Para sa Lahat” or ‘Lab For All’ is designed to bring medical and dental services and consultations, laboratory, eye check-up, distribution of medicines and eyeglasses and PhilHealth registration, among others. Free legal advice and counseling are also given.

“It’s such a pleasure to be here. Palawan is truly known as the jewel of our country… the Lab for All is here to help in our own little ways through medical services and other government services. The Lab for All is giving and providing services for the well-being of the Filipinos. Sama-sama tayong babangon muli para sa bagong Pilipinas,” Araneta-Marcos said.

In his message, Palawan Governor Victorino Dennis M. Socrates echoed the Palaweños’ gratitude to the national government.

“Sa ngalan ng sambayanang Palaweño, pasalamatan natin ang ating First Lady Louise Araneta-Marcos at kanyang mga kasama sa programang ‘Lab for All’ sa serbisyong inyong ipinagkaloob sa aming lalawigan [On behalf of the people of Palawan, we thank our First Lady Louise Araneta-Marcos and her partners in the program ‘Lab for All’ for the services you brought to our province],” Socrates said.

About 3,000 individuals benefited from the free healthcare services during the rollouts of the 4-day ‘Lab for All’ caravan in Palawan. Food packs and financial assistance was also provided by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

The caravan also serves as a venue for the promotion of the Department of Health’s programs and services in line with President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s goal to establish a productive community by first creating a healthy community.