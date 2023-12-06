Keeping it professional

HOW do you keep boundaries in the workplace when there are different generations with various work and relational styles? Different generations in the workplace mean differences in the way people work and relate to one another. As a leader, your primary goal is to unify these differences in order to achieve the team’s goals. And one way you can do this is by setting clear boundaries in how your team works and behaves.

Boundaries help a leader avoid misunderstandings and resentments by making their team understand that in a work relationship, there are certain things you cannot do. You know that your team has boundary issues when they talk about you excessively behind your back, they complain of other team members not pulling their own weight, or when members complain that you do not acknowledge their contributions to the team. When clear boundaries are not set, the team is rife with confusion and competition.

Simply put, boundaries are the attitudes and behaviors that are acceptable in the workplace. I used to have a manager who made us understand that during free times, we could treat each other like friends, but during work she made sure that we understood that it was work. She had a way of making us feel that there was nothing personal about her comments about our work because she pointed out what was wrong, but she also gave feedback on how it can be improved. Conversely, I have also worked with a manager who bantered and was very familiar with some team members to the point that he could not reprimand his favorites when they made mistakes.

To set clear boundaries, you need to have the courage to be disliked. You have to accept that leadership is not about being liked but getting the job done. At the end of the day, you will be accountable for the output of your team. But this also does not mean that you should be a slave driver and mindlessly dole out tasks. Leadership is about balancing work requirements with your team’s well-being. And when we talk about well-being, this includes other aspects of their lives. When you know your team well, you can adeptly manage their work requirements against whatever personal demands they must meet.

If you want your team to work and behave in a certain way, it has to start with you. As the primary culture builder of your team, you embody what is acceptable behavior in the workplace. If you do not make your team understand what acceptable work ethic and behavior are, they will act and behave the way they want to regardless of what other people do or say. You can set the tone for the team by acting and behaving the way you want them to behave.

Your boundaries will also show in the way you assign tasks and workloads. Favoritism is detrimental to any team as it erodes the mutual trust and respect that are inherent in well-functioning teams. It goes without saying that as a leader, you should not play favorites. When more tasks are given to some team members than others, it sends a signal to others that in order to advance in their careers, they need to curry favor.

Once you set your own boundaries, learn to appreciate and respect other people’s boundaries. There are some things you should not ask from your team, especially those that are too personal. Respect your teams’ privacy especially when they are hesitant to share personal details. You should also not take it against them when they choose to remain private, especially when they perform their work excellently. When their performance declines, you may try probing, but you need to stop when they feel uncomfortable about sharing personal information. In the same manner, once they entrust to you their personal details, do not use it against them in any way. Repay the trust by helping them become a better person.

Identify your team’s work styles and maximize people’s motivations to the team’s advantage. Instead of taking it against people for being driven or knowing more than you do, capitalize on their skills and experience to move the team’s tools and processes forward. A lot of leaders are insecure of team members who are excellent at what they do. Instead of maximizing their team’s skills and abilities, they limit their team’s growth by their own insecurities. As a leader, you need to know enough about the technicalities of your team’s work, but you should also develop the requisite competencies to unify your team’s collective talents towards your team’s goals. If you see team members as threats to your position, you are doing a disservice to yourself, to your team, and ultimately to the organization. As a leader, your ultimate goal is to help maximize their potential, not stifle their growth.

In the end, it will all depend on the culture that you nurtured in your team and how the different relational styles in your team interact with each other. How you interact with your team will indicate the kind of team members you want them to be. If certain people are having difficulty acclimatizing to the team’s culture, your role is to identify what is stopping them, and to find ways to make it easier to work with their colleagues. Keeping it professional means that your team knows what is expected of them, which in turn translates to how they behave and how they work. When everyone treats each other with respect, you develop an environment conducive for everyone in the team to be effective.

