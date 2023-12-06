James Taylor: 10 facts his Pinoy fans should know

Filipino baby boomers are rejoicing over the news that James Taylor has agreed to perform live with his All-Star Band on April 8, 2024 at the Mall of Asia Arena—seven years after the revered American singer-songwriter canceled a 2017 date in protest of the bloody drug war of the Duterte administration.

The new date was announced last Dec. 3 by the concert’s promoter, Ovation Productions. Presale of tickets is at 10 a.m. on Dec. 6 till 5 a.m. on Dec. 8. Public sale is at 12 nn on Dec. 8.

Taylor’s Facebook page, meanwhile, said that four additional dates, including Japan, the Philippines, and Hawaii, have been added to his 2024 Spring Tour.

Beyond talking about the usual classic JT hits that his legions of Pinoy fans will look forward to hearing come concert night, here are 10 lesser-known facts behind one of the most enduring figures of the music genre that Time magazine called “The New Rock, and which media dubbed “Soft Rock”:

1) Taylor, whose father was a doctor at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston when he was born on March 12, 1947, took cello lessons as a child before learning to play the guitar in 1960.

2) While vacationing with his family on Martha’s Vineyard, Taylor met Danny Kortchmar, an aspiring teenage guitarist from New York. They bonded over blues and folk music. Taylor wrote his first song on guitar at age 14. By 1963, he and Kortchmar were playing gigs at coffeehouses around the Vineyard, calling themselves Jamie & Kootch.

3) While applying in several schools for college, he fell into a depression and slept 20 hours a day. In late 1965, he was confined at McLean, a psychiatric hospital in Belmont, Massachusetts, where he was administered a drug, chlorpromazine, to treat schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and acute psychosis.

4) Taylor and Kortchmar moved to New York to form a band, recruiting Joel O’Brien, formerly of Kortchmar’s old group King Bees, to play drums, and Taylor’s childhood friend Zachary Wiesner on bass. They called their new band the Flying Machine—which soon fell apart as Taylor started doing heroin. (The band was somehow able to record some songs, later released in 1971 as James Taylor and the Original Flying Machine.

On the cover of Time magazine on March 1, 1971. Cover design by J. H. Breslow

5) In 1967, Taylor, while living in London, recorded demos of his songs which Kortchmar’s friend Peter Asher, then A&R head of the Beatles’ newly formed label Apple Records, heard and passed on to Paul McCartney and George Harrison. McCartney was quoted to have said, “I just heard his voice and his guitar and I thought he was great … and he came and played live, so it was just like, ‘Wow…’” One of these early Taylor songs—which I’ve heard Noel Cabangon cover at one of his gigs at My Bro’s Mustache—was “Something in the Way She Moves,” which apparently inspired the opening lines in what is arguably Harrison’s greatest contribution to the Beatles’ discography, “Something.”

6) Apple signed Taylor as its first non-British artist, releasing his debut album, James Taylor, in December 1968 in the UK and in February 1969 in the US. It was a critical success but a commercial failure, though it yielded Taylor’s first in a string of hit original compositions, “Carolina in My Mind.”

7) In July 1969, Taylor performed in a six-night series at the Troubadour, a club in Los Angeles where, later in 2010, he would stage a reunion tour with his colleague Carole King and members of his original band, including Kortchmar, Russ Kunkel, and Leland Sklar.

8) Two of Taylor’s biggest hits were covers: “You’ve Got a Friend” was written by King; and “How Sweet It Is (To Be Loved by You)” was composed by the Motown songwriting team of Lamont Dozier and brothers Brian and Eddie Holland, and first recorded by Marvin Gaye.

9) The story behind “Fire and Rain,” according to Taylor himself:

· The first part is a reference to his friend Suzanne, who died while he was in London working on his album for Apple.

· The second part recalls Taylor’s struggle with drug addiction and depression.

· The third part depicts his dealing with fame and fortune.

10) Taylor clinched his first No. 1 album only in 2015 when Before This World topped the Billboard 200 chart —45 years after the release of Sweet Baby James, which went to No. 3 on Billboard in 1970 on the strength of the singles “Fire and Rain” and “Country Road.”

Image credits: AP/Andrew Harnik





