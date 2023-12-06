Hivemind Sports, Live Learn Hoops, coach David Petroziello empower young basketball enthusiasts

HIVEMIND Sports—in collaboration with Live Learn Hoops Philippines—conducted an empowering basketball training program led by esteemed coach David Petroziello recently at the URC Hoops in Quezon City.

The specialized workshop aimed to elevate grassroots basketball development among enthusiastic young athletes aged 8 to 17 years old in the Philippines.

The coaching sessions, held throughout the day, were geared towards refining fundamental skills crucial for player improvement.

With a focus on dribbling, shooting, passing, and court decision-making, Petroziello, who has been a coach for over two decades across different levels of the sport, shared his invaluable expertise and passion for the sport, leaving a lasting impact on participants.

“Empowering young players with the essential skills and basketball intelligence is key to shaping the future of the sport,” Petroziello said. “Through this workshop, we aimed to equip these athletes not just with technical proficiency but also the ability to think critically and make effective decisions on the court.”

The training program fostered a holistic approach to basketball, emphasizing not only physical skills but also mental agility.

Participants experienced immersive learning sessions and hands-on training from Petroziello and some Live Learn Hoops coaches, gaining insights that will significantly impact their approach to the game.

“Witnessing the enthusiasm and dedication of these young athletes has been inspiring, and we’re proud to have contributed to their growth and development,” Petroziello said.

The player development received an overwhelming response from over 100 young basketball enthusiasts eager to enhance their skills and knowledge under the guidance of a distinguished mentor.

“We are thrilled with the success of this program and the impact it has had on these aspiring athletes,” said Noel Binalla, the founder of Live Learn Hoops Philippines. “This initiative aligns perfectly with our commitment to nurturing talent and fostering a passion for basketball among the youth.”

Hivemind Sports and Live Learn Hoops Philippines remain committed to supporting and shaping the next generation of basketball stars in the Philippines, setting a new standard for grassroots basketball development.