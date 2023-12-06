Eunina Mangio is PCCI’s new president

The Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) said it has elected Eunina Mangio, owner of several large businesses including a popular samgyupsal chain, as its new president.

PCCI, one of the top business groups in the country, said Mangio, owner of large businesses including SamgyeopMasarap chain of restaurants, was “unanimously” elected by the incoming 20-member board of directors of the PCCI during its annual meeting held last December 1.

According to PCCI, its newly elected president vowed to “proactively” work with the national government in attracting local and foreign investors to the country. In addition, Mangio aims to push for programs that will create more businesses and generate jobs across the country.

“I am honored by the trust and confidence that my colleagues in PCCI have entrusted in me. I will do my best to serve the chamber movement and represent the organization in the local and global arena,” said Mangio, who is also an Honorary Consul of the Republic of Liberia in West Africa.

Mangio is the third woman president of the PCCI since it was established in 1978. She is currently the vice president for regional affairs of the trade group, which now has 30,000 members.

By profession, Mangio is a licensed chemical engineer. The new president of PCCI has been engaged in several businesses including Servcare International Corporation, an international holding company with subsidiaries in the United States, Asia, and Dubai, where she sits as president.

Mangio is also the Chairman of the Board of Mawell Chemical Corp., an electrical and mechanical contractor, and Choosers Choice Food & Development Corp.—a chain of casual dining restaurants serving Korean and Japanese cuisines with 56 branches across the Philippines.

She is a graduate of the Mapua Institute of Technology, holding a double degree in mechanical and chemical engineering. She also earned her master’s degree in business management from the Ateneo Graduate School of Business.

Currently, PCCI noted, Mangio is also the Board Governor of the Employers Confederation of the Philippines (ECOP), a Board of Trustee for the Philippine Food Exporters Confederation (Philexport), Honorary Chair and Senior Adviser for Philippines-Korea Business Council.

Aside from Mangio, the other newly-elected directors are George T. Barcelon, president of the Integrated Computer Systems; Dr. William S. Co, chairman of William and Company Philippines Inc.; Ferdinand A. Ferrer, chairman and CEO of EMS Group of Companies; Byan Ang, vice president of CLMC Group Corp.; Samie Lim, president of BLIMS Lifestyle Group Inc.; Michael Tan, COO of Asia Brewery Inc.; Atty. Benedicta Du- Baladad, founding partner of Du Baladad and Associates; Philip G. Romualdez, president of Benguet Corp.; Jude Raymund Aguilar, president of Electronic Payment Inc., (ECPay); Edgardo G. Lacson, president of MIS Maritime Corp.; Arturo C. Guerrero III, president of Temps and Staffers Inc.; Ma. Alegria S. Limjoco, chairman of Phoenix Publishing Inc.; Joseph C. Sy, president of Platinum Group Metals Inc; and Anthony Dennis H. Uy, president of Converge ICT Solutions.

Also elected as directors were Dr. Hernando B. Delizo, CEO of Clinica Manila; (PCCI National Capital Region); Atty. Maria Amalia T. Cayanan, president of Centro Colegio de Tarlac (PCCI North Luzon); Sallie Lacson, president and general manager of SC Lacson Enterprises (PCCI South Luzon); Melanie C. Ng, president of Ng Khai Development Corp., (PCCI Visayas); and Elena U. Haw of PCCI Mindanao.

PCCI said the incoming officers will officially assume their posts in January 2024.

PCCI is a nonstock, nonprofit, nongovernment business organization comprised of small, medium, and large enterprises, local chambers and industry associations representing various sectors of business. It has been guiding the government in formulating policies that aim to spur businesses and economic growth.