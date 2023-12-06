DTI finds ‘causal link’ between LPG steel cylinder import hike, injury to industry

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) said it is forwarding the case records of the petition for safeguard measures on the importation of LPG steel cylinder to the Tariff Commission (TC) as it established upon preliminary investigation that there is a link between increased imports of the products and serious injury to the domestic industry.

According to the Department Administrative Order (DAO) No. 23-04, which was signed by Trade and Industry Secretary Alfredo E. Pascual last November 29, 2023 but was published in two newspapers, including the BusinessMirror last December 4, the DTI, acting in accordance with Section 7 of Republic Act No. 8800 or the Safeguard Measures Act and on the basis of evidence and submissions of interested parties, established after a preliminary investigation the existence of a “causal link” between the increased imports of the products under consideration and serious injury to the domestic industry.

“The increased volume of imports, both in absolute terms and relative to domestic production, was found to be the substantial cause of the overall impairment in the local industry,” the DAO 23-04 noted.

Further, the Order noted that pursuant to Section 8 of the Safeguard Measures Act, which provides, “In critical circumstances where a delay would cause damage which would be difficult to repair, and pursuant to a preliminary determination that increased imports are the substantial cause of serious injury to the domestic industry,” the DTI imposed a provisional safeguard measure in the form of a cash bond equivalent to P2.18/kg on imported LPG steel cylinders while the case is under formal investigation by the TC for a period of 200 days from the date of issuance by the Bureau of Customs (BOC) of an order.

The petition for safeguard measures was filed by the LPG steel cylinder industry represented by Ferrotech Steel Corporation. The preliminary finding of the DTI noted that the period of investigation (POI) covers the import of LPG cylinders that enter the Philippine market from 2017 to 2021 and was updated to include imports in 2022 (January to December).

According to DTI’s safeguard measures case on the application of LPG cylinder industry, imports of LPG steel cylinders accounted for more than 13,000 metric tons (MT) in 2017 and declined to about 3 percent in 2018.

In the following year, the rate of increase grew by 24 percent over the 2018 level. Imports “sharply increased” by 45 percent in 2020, the DTI case record noted.

In 2021, imports decreased by 13 percent but were still higher than the pre-surge level.

The most recent data available (Jan. to Dec. 2022) indicated that imports into the Philippines recorded at around 19,600 MT, slightly declined over the 2021 level but still higher than the pre- surge level.

“The increase in imports of LPG steel cylinders during the POI was both sharp and significant enough up to the most recent period,” the case record noted.

With this, DTI said the case records would then be transmitted to the TC for a formal investigation to determine whether there is a need to impose a definitive safeguard measure.

“It must be emphasized that a formal investigation by the Commission is wider in scope as it includes marathon public hearings to give all parties directly affected and such other interested parties the opportunity to be heard and to present evidence, including the opportunity to respond to the presentations of other parties and to submit their views,” the DTI’s decision noted in its report on the preliminary investigation on the application for safeguard measures on LPG steel cylinders from various countries.