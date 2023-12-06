Comelec reminds overseas Pinoys to register, cast vote in 2025 elections

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) reminded overseas Filipinos on Tuesday to register to vote for the upcoming midterm polls in 2025.

The deadline for the voters’ registration is on September 30, 2024.

“As of December 5, 2023, mayroon ka na lang 300 days para magpa-register bilang Overseas Voter [As of December 5, 2023, you only have 300 days to register as an Overseas Voter],” said Comelec in a Facebook post.

The poll body also reminded aspiring overseas voters to bring their Philippine passport at the nearest Philippine Embassy or the assigned registration center in the Philippines.

“Maaaring magparehistro upang makaboto sa 2025 National and Local Elections, magpa-update ng address at iba pang detalye, mag-check at magpa-reactivate ng voter registration status. [You can register to vote for the 2025 NLE, have your address and other personal details updates, and voter registration status checked and reactivated],” said Comelec.

The 2025 midterm elections are scheduled in the month of May, followed by the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) in December that same year.