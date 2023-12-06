City Savings Bank backs disaster readiness for LGUs

THE City Savings Bank Inc. (CSBI) announced it partnered with Singapore-based Komunidad Global Pte Ltd. (KGPL) in a data-collection tack using early-warning systems in the municipalities of Caramoran, Catanduanes, and Dinapigue, Isabela.

A statement issued by the lender explained that KGPL, through its Climate Action Center, would grant access to one global positioning system (GPS) location per local government unit (LGU). The firm also threw in access to a portal containing KGPL’s site analysis dashboard that features five data parameters.

The lender, which did not say how much it is funding the partnership with KGPL, said the LGUs were also provided with 5,000 “early warning alert credits,” delivered via SMS or the Viber portal of Rakuten Inc.

The reports, both event-triggered and scheduled daily, will be sent to five identified recipients, the lender’s statement read.

In return, the LGUs commit to utilizing the information garnered from KGPL’s decision support tools “to enhance their disaster preparedness and climate adaptation programs.” This includes incorporating KGPL’s climate adaptation suite into their local disaster risk reduction management (DRRM) plans for project adoption and sustainability.

Training sessions on climate and weather systems, decision support tools, and digital platforms were also part of the support provided to LGU DRRM officers and key persons, the lender said.

To promote knowledge-sharing and capacity-building, relevant information will be disseminated to other communities and stakeholders. KGPL and the LGUs will jointly conduct information, education, and communication campaigns to increase awareness among end-users and community members, further expanding the reach of our services.

CSBI said the initiative aims to “enhance” the knowledge and capacity of local DRRM teams.

“The bank is optimistic that this initiative will inspire more LGUs, communities and industries to join in the “Early Warnings For All Movement,” contributing to better disaster preparedness, saving more lives, and building a more resilient and empowered future.”

The thrift subsidiary of Aboitiz-led Union Bank of the Philippines, CSBI has more than 140 branches nationwide.