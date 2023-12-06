CIC issues rules for compliance

THE state-owned Credit Information Corp. (CIC) announced on November 29 the implementation of its mandatory initial and continuing compliance guidelines to all financial institutions covered under the Republic Act 9510 (Credit Information System Act of 2008). Under the CIC Circular 2023-04, the CIC said through a statement that it also introduced a “compliance rating system” to monitor faithful compliance of all submitting entities in production (SEPs), as well as implementation of a compliance assistance fee, which shall cover the cost of providing technical support and enforcement of the compliance.

President and CEO Ben Joshua A. Baltazar was quoted in the statement as saying that “curbing non-compliant behavior of covered entities will safeguard the effectiveness of the credit information system.”