BOI predicts more UAE investments to PHL in 2024 after IPPA ratification

With the ratification of an agreement on investment promotion and protection with the United Arab Emirates (UAE), investments from the UAE to the Philippines may double by next year, according to the Board of Investments (BOI).

According to the BOI, Trade and Industry Secretary Alfredo E. Pascual, who also co-chairs the BOI, was able to secure from the Office of the President the Executive ratification of the Investment Promotion and Reciprocal Protection of Investments Agreement (PH-UAE IPPA) last November 29, 2023.

“The fact that we have already ratified the IPPA…it would already significantly increase the investments coming from the UAE. Makikita natin ngayon, easily baka by next year dumoble ’yung investments natin coming from UAE,” BOI Managing Head Ceferino S. Rodolfo said during a media briefing on Monday held in Pasay City.

Data from the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) showed that Net Foreign Direct Investments from UAE to the Philippines reached $2.90 million in 2021 and $2.64 million in 2022.

BOI Governor Marjorie O. Ramos-Samaniego, the lead negotiator of the Philippines for the IPPA, noted that the investment agreement provides for a rules-based framework for the protection, promotion and facilitation of investments from both countries.

“The agreement, which provides for national and most-favored-nation and fair and equitable treatment of investment, compensation for losses, guarantee against expropriation, and free transfers of capital, among others, was negotiated at the height of the pandemic with the full support from our Inter-agency Committee on Investments, namely, the Departments of Foreign Affairs, Finance, Justice and the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas. This demonstrates the firm resolve of both countries to bolster our economic ties,” Ramos-Samaniego explained.

She also underscored that the investment agreement “is one of those agreements that the large, serious investors really look upon before they will infuse their investments.”

For his part, Pascual said the implementation of the investment agreement between the two nations will pave the way for the Philippines to be a “strategic hub” for investments from the Middle Eastern region, particularly for priority sectors, such as renewable energy, energy efficiency technologies, agribusiness, infrastructure, innovation, and information technology and business process management.

In a statement on Monday, the BOI said the Philippines is poised to benefit from the UAE’s expertise in various areas, as the UAE was able to transform its fishing and agriculture-based economy into an advanced and competitive economy over the past 50 years.

In 2022, the UAE was the Philippines’s 17th trading partner and was ranked 22nd in terms of net foreign direct investments into the country. The UAE is likewise the second-leading destination of overseas Filipino workers last year.