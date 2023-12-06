BIR officer among top bar passer

Bureau of Internal Revenue Commissioner Romeo D. Lumagui Jr. announced extending congratulations to Revenue Officer Paulo Batulan for placing eighth in the 2023 Philippine Bar Examinations.

Lumagui, also a topnotcher of the 2005 Bar Exams, is proud to welcome another bar topnotcher into the BIR, a statement from the agency read.

The BIR chief said Batulan would “bring pride and glory to all of the men and women of the BIR.”

“This is a testament to our program of integrity and professionalism of the BIR and its employees,” he added.

From 2018 when Batulan joined the revenue service, he was transferred to RDO 80 Mandaue City in 2021.