Bank Marketing Awards winners named

THE Bank Marketing Association of the Philippines (BMAP) recently concluded the 5th Bank Marketing Awards (BMA). The awarding ceremony was held during the BSP’s Financial Education Stakeholders’ Congress 2023 at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City.

Winners for the 5th BMA and the respective categories were: GoTyme Bank’s debit card (best product program); Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. (RCBC) Diskartech (best brand program); RCBC ATM GO! (best electronic channel); RCBC Pulz/Digital (best program in digital marketing); GoTyme Bank’s Phygital Model (best financial inclusion program); GoTyme Bank, A Human Digital Bank (best customer-centric product or service); and, Bank of the Philippine Islands’s Sustainability Awareness Month (best sustainability drive).