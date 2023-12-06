A  celebration of fun in the outdoors with R.O.X. Outdoor Festival

’Tis the season to get out and have fun and nobody understood the assignment better than R.O.X. as they brought back the R.O.X. Outdoor Festival!

Last November 25 and 26, R.O.X. drew in adventure enthusiasts from all around the Metro to be part of fun challenges and exciting displays at the R.O.X. Outdoor Festival.

R.O.X. is the ultimate outdoor superstore, making world-renowned brands accessible to the country. These brands were front and center at the BGC Passionfest, transforming High Street into a playground of sorts during this 2-day celebration.

Everyone was blown away as Kokoi Baldo came to do an amazing special performance which opened up to the main highlight of the Festival, the Travel and Adventure Fashion Show. As models came down the runway, the set up changed, reflecting the transitioning of seasons. Viewers were captivated by the scale of the spectacle presented to them. Featuring the Summer, Fall, and Winter collections of Quiksilver, ROXY, DC, Billabong, RVCA, Revibe, Salomon, Columbia and The North Face, the clothes and accessories were in their element, maximizing the technology behind every item and gear.

While participants had a blast completing challenges and checking out the exhibits, the Festival got even more people talking with its vibrant outdoor market. The outdoor market was a massive success as shoppers got huge discounts and special promos from their favorite outdoor brands. With the holidays fast approaching, it was the perfect place to find the right gear for friends and family who love adventure.

This event was also a good opportunity for travelers and adventurers to connect with each other as R.O. X. launched the R.O.X. community. This online platform is bridging the gap between thriving outdoor communities and their need for a specialized virtual one-stop shop for all their gear. The innovative web app gives users access to helpful content and exclusive deals from premier outdoor brands, making it an essential app for everyone looking to step up their adventure game.

The R.O.X. Outdoor Festival was not just an event but an experience shared by everyone who calls the outdoors their home. Find out more about R.O.X. and how to be part of the R.O.X. community when you like them on Facebook and follow them on Instagram @roxphilippines.

