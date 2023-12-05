Wreckage of missing Piper aircraft spotted in Isabela

The wreckage of a general aviation Piper aircraft with tail number RPC 1234, which was missing since November 30, was finally located by a Philippine Air Force (PAF) W-3 “Sokol” search-and-rescue helicopter at the vicinity of Barangay Casala, San Mariano town, Isabela Tuesday morning.

In a statement, the PAF announced that the ill-fated aircraft was located around 8:05 a.m.

“While the Sokol could not land, nor come close due to the strong winds and growing fog around the mountainous site, the aircrew were able to relay the exact location to ground forces for the continuous search on foot towards the aircraft’s exact location,” it added.

The aircraft took off from Cauyan Airport around 9:39 a.m. on November 30 and was supposed to land in Palanan Airport at 10:23 a.m. of the same day.

“Tactical Operations Group 2, the PAF unit in charge of air operations in the area, has relayed that apart from the ‘Sokol’, a civilian R-44 aircraft of Lion Air helped in the search. Current ground search parties, on the other hand, are composed of personnel from the Philippine Army, PNP [Philippine National Police], BFP [Bureau of Fire Protection], and MDRRMO [Municipal and Disaster Risk Reduction Office] units from Palanan, San Mariano and Divilacan with Dumagats as guide,” PAF said.

It added that its parajumpers and additional rescue helicopters from the 505th Search and Rescue Group for possible helirescue would be deployed for rescue operations, once weather permits.