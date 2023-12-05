Thomasian tops 2023 Bar exams

EPHRAIM Porciuncula Bie, who graduated from the Faculty of Arts and Letters of the University of Santo Tomas, topped the 2023 Bar examinations where a total of 3,812 or 36.77 percent out of the 10, 387 who actually took the exams passed.

Associate Justice Ramon Paul L. Hernando, the 2023 Bar chair, announced that Porciuncula obtained an average of 89.2625 percent.

Other Bar examinees who obtained the 20 highest ratings were Mark Josel Padua Vivit, Ateneo de Manila University (89.1250 percent); Francesca Camille Altonaga Francisco, San Beda University (89.9125 percent); Nathaniel Niño Alipio Tang, Aquinas-UST-Legazpi (88.6500 percent); David Joseph Austria Flores, De La Salle University-Manila ( 88.5500 percent); Ralph Vincent Salvador Samaniego, University of the Philippines (88.4750 percent ), Bryan Gerard Tapnio Antonio, Ateneo de Manila University (88.3125 percent); Paulo Batulan, University of San Jose – Recoletos (88.2500 percent); Pio Vincent Roura Buencamino, University of Santo Tomas (88.2500 percent); Grace Abigail Morales Bautista, Angeles University Foundation School of Law (88.0625 percent); Jayson Ong Chan, Saint Paul School of Professional Studies (88.0125 percent);

Zes Trina Bañares Non; Aquinas-UST-Legazpi (88.0125 percent); Maria Sofia Esguerra Calderon, San Beda University (88.0000 percent); Cedric Jerome Moya Cruz, Bulacan State University (87.9250 percent). Marvin Joseph Manarang Ocampo, University of the Philippines (87.9125 percent); Yvette Veronique de Guzman Rueda, University of Makati (87.8750 percent); Dionisio Tenorio Pobar III, University of the Philippines (87.8375 percent); Vince Benedict Abu Barrion, University of the Philippines (87.8000 percent); Paolo Luna Guzman, University of the Philippines (87.7875 percent); Rockylle Dominique Laureta Balisong, San Beda University (87.7375 percent); Claudine de Luna Panotes, Arellano University (87.6875 percent); and Jenel Nathalie Ang Co, Ateneo de Manila University (87.6625 percent).

Based on the results, the top five law schools with more than 100 first time Bar examinees include the Ateneo de Manila University with 159 passers out of 169 takers (94.08 percent); San Beda University, 130 passers out of 141 takers (92.90 percent); University of San Carlos, 170 passers out of 187 takers (90.91 percent); University of the Philippines, 229 passers out of 256 takers; and University of Santo Tomas with 104 passers out of 122 takers (85.25 percent).

On the other hand, the University of Cebu topped the law schools with 51 to 100 first time Bar examinees with 46 passers out of 60 takers while the University of Makati topped the law schools with 11 passers out of the 50 examinees.

St. Thomas More School of Law and Business topped other law schools with one to 10 candidates after all its six examinees hurdled the exams.

The 2023 Bar examinations were held in 14 testing centers nationwide last September 17, 20, and 24 under the regionalized and digitalized set up.

This year’s passing rate was lower compared last year which was 3,992 or 43.47 percent out of the 9,183 who took the Bar.

On the other hand, 72.28 percent or 8, 241 of 11,402 takers passed the 2020-2021 Bar examinations.

Justice Hernando , however, pointed out that the 36.77 passing rate cannot be considered a downward result since the difference is just six percent.

“The feeling of the Court is that the number of admitted new lawyers is representative of what we want to be admitted to the Bar and that is legal professionals who can competently, with their good skills, represent clients before the court,” the magistrate said.

He said the questions formulated by Bar examiners were for “entry-level professionals.”

When asked for his message for the Bar passers, Hernando urged the new lawyers to adhere to the new Code of Professional Responsibility and Accountability (CPRA).

“We would want this new brand of lawyers to be admitted in the Bar on December 22 to be accountable to their actions, in whatever capacity that they will be practicing the profession,” Justice Hernando said.

“Lawyers can be fielded anywhere…but with their every action, with their every duty and responsibility, they have to think and keep in mind that they are to be held accountable by the Court if they fall short of the duties and responsibilities that are expected of them,” he added.

On the other hand, Justice Hernando advised those who did not make it to consider the setback as a challenge.

“To do more, to exert more and really to dream more. Because it’s not the end of the road for those of you who did not win,” he said.

UST Faculty of Civil Law Dean Nilo Divina was delighted after hearing that a UST graduate topped the Bar exams and that the university was among the top five law schools in the country based on the results.

“We thank God for this amazing blessings. Our efforts paid off and prayers heard,” he said.

For his part Bie said he together with his family have been praying for a successful Bar result.

“Right now, we’re ecstatic of course, we’re praying for it, especially [my mother]. It’s a culmination of hard work and prayers. I just don’t know what to be, right now,” he said in a television interview.

Vivit, on the other hand, said he was watching together with his parents the live announcement by the SC on YouTube of the Bar results when his name was announced as the top 2.

“We were screaming, crying and hugging each other after hearing my name,” he said.

He described the feeling as “surreal”, saying that passing the Bar itself is already gratifying much more when it comes with a bonus of being top 2.

The subjects covered during the three-day exams were Political and Public International Law, 15 percent; Commercial and Taxation Laws, 20 percent; Labor Law and Social Legislation, 10 percent; Criminal Law, 10 percent; and Remedial Law, Legal and Judicial Ethics with Practical Exercises, 25 percent.

The oath taking and signing of the Roll of Attorneys of the successful examinees will be held on December 22 at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City.

Meanwhile, the 2024 Bar examinations will be chaired by Associate Justice Mario V. Lopez .