The two tribes of AI–plus one tribe!

In a world increasingly shaped by artificial intelligence (AI), a fierce debate rages between two contrasting philosophies: the “doomers” and the “accelerationists.” This divide has been highlighted by the recent tumult at OpenAI—and the outcome of this debate could significantly shape the future of humanity as we know it.

A battle of extremes:

The debate between AI doomers and accelerationists is coming to a head.

Doom and gloom. So-called “doomers,” fearing a dystopian future, advocate for a significant slowdown in AI development. They worry about the existential risks for humanity, emphasizing safety and ethical concerns.

Vroom vroom. Meanwhile, “accelerationists” are all-in for rapid AI advancement. They believe in harnessing AI to solve critical global issues and, in more extreme cases, envision AI transcending human existence, reshaping humanity itself.

I would like to add a third Tribe:

While I agree that we businessmen must focus on what’s happening on the AI side, I would like to see more focus in 2024 on the Common Good. I am aware that we need to stay competitive, but I would like to convince you to also focus on the common good, which requires a balanced approach that considers both economic success and social responsibility. Here are some suggestions for actions you can take in 2024 to achieve this:

1. Embrace Sustainable Practices:

Implement environmentally friendly practices in your business operations, such as reducing waste, using renewable energy, and adopting eco-friendly technologies.

Consider how technology can be used to address social challenges or improve the well-being of communities.

2. Prioritize Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR):

Develop and implement a comprehensive CSR strategy that aligns with your business values and contributes to society.

Implement policies that promote equal opportunities, support local communities, and contribute to social causes.

3. Continuous Learning and Skill Development:

Invest in the continuous learning and skill development of your workforce to adapt to changing market demands.

Support educational initiatives in your community to contribute to a skilled and capable workforce.

4. Ethical Business Practices:

Uphold ethical standards in all aspects of your business, from procurement to marketing.

Be transparent about your business practices and communicate openly with customers and stakeholders.

5. Collaborate with Stakeholders:

Build strong relationships with customers, suppliers, and other stakeholders to create a network that supports mutual success.

Collaborate with other businesses and organizations to address shared challenges and contribute to the common good.

6. Data Security and Privacy:

Invest in robust cybersecurity measures to protect sensitive data.

Respect user privacy and comply with data protection regulations to build trust with customers.

Please remember that a long-term perspective is crucial for sustainable success. Balancing competitiveness with a commitment to the common good can lead to a resilient and socially responsible business. Please know the earth is moving towards climate disaster and governments are acting too slowly to avert it. The third tribe is needed!!!!

In this context, I appreciate the Department of Finance’s suggestion to President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to support the creation of an Excise Tax on Single-Use Plastic Bags. And allow me to add, that a partnership between the haves and the have-nots are the only way we can feel secure that we will not all be losers in the end.

I hope you enjoyed the three tribes and will adopt some of the recommendations as you plan your business strategies for 2024. I am looking forward to your comments; please contact me at hjschumacher59@gmail.com