Sunlife’s product to offer investors access to offshore structured investments

SEEING some Filipinos have an increasing appetite for global investment, Sun Life of Canada (Philippines) Inc. (Sunlife PHL) launched a “2-in-1” product composed of life insurance and dollar investment.

According to the insurer, its new product (“Sun Dollar Maximizer”) promises to provide clients with an “easy access” to offshore structured investments.

The product, which is US dollar-denominated, is a single-pay investment-linked insurance that offers an indicative fixed annual income pay out of 4.3 percent, capital protection and life insurance protection for seven years, according to the insurer.

Sunlife PHL added that the product has a maturity benefit of 100 percent of the single premium and life insurance coverage equal to at least 125 percent of the single premium.

“With the ‘Sun Dollar Maximizer,’ clients can look forward to reaping the policy’s benefits even before maturity,” Sunlife PHL President Alex S. Narciso said last Monday. “It’s an all-in-one financial solution that addresses various needs, especially for those looking to grow or preserve their funds for retirement or planning for estate transfer.”

Earlier this year, Sunlife PHL CEO Benedict C. Sison explained that Filipinos, particularly younger ones, are driving a “huge” chunk of availment of the insurance products of the firm.

Sison said the amount of insurance products being availed by Filipino Millennials and Gen Zs have “increased significantly” and is close to accounting for a “huge chunk” of its total insurance products sold.

“Because as more Gen Zs enter the workforce, that gives us more opportunities. That is why we need to tailor fit our products and solutions to the younger generations—even the way we communicate has to be much better,” he added.

The Sun Life Group has been rolling-out products catering to global investments this year. In September, Sun Life Asset Management Co. Inc. (SLAMCI) launched its “Prosperity World Income Fund” that seeks to attract Filipinos in investing in a global fund that it said has both income and growth potential.