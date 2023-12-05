Senate sets closed-door security briefing after MSU terror attack

THE Senate will seek a closed-door briefing on the security situation on Wednesday (December 6) following the Sunday terror attack on a Catholic service in Marawi that killed four and injured 27 others.

Presiding at Monday’s session as senators took turns condemning the attack – initially owned by ISIS, per initial reports – Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri announced the executive session and directed the secretariat to invite resource persons from the Department of National Defense, Armed Forces of the Philippines, Philippine National Police, the National Security Adviser, and National Intelligence Coordinating Agency (Nica) for the briefing.

Zubiri asked the resource persons “to be with us, to brief the Senate on the situation,” after several members made a manifestation on the floor following the privilege speech of Sen. Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa on the attack at the Mindanao State University gymnasium.

“And we appeal to our people … not to be cowed by this incident. We continue to do our daily lives and show them we are not afraid,” Zubiri said.

The Senate leadership referred the dela Rosa speech, meanwhile, to the Committee on National Defense jointly with Public Order and Dangerous Drugs, to conduct the investigation.

Earlier, Malacanang Palace referred to “foreign terrorists” as the perpetrators of Sunday’s explosion – happening just at the start of Mindanao Peace Week.

