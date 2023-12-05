SEC warns public against investing in online platform

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has warned the public against investing in online platform Kito-Kiko Variety Shop/ Kito-Kiko Incorp., as it is engaged in illegal investment-taking activities.

Based on reports that it gathered, SEC said the company, owned by Rexcel Rose Cernero Sison, claims to be a general merchandise online shop which offers different kitchenware and home plasticware.

It also offers different investment packages dubbed pasalo slots. The SEC said the company is offering securities to the public by supposedly giving them an opportunity to grow their money by as high as 11 percent per month plus a 5 percent or an 8 percent rebate.

The SEC said the company “is not registered with the commission as a corporation or partnership. Further, it is not authorized to solicit investment/placements from the public nor to issue investment contracts and other forms of securities since it has not secured prior registration and/or license from the commission.”

“The public is again reminded that investing in such an unregulated entity lacks investor protection because it is not covered by prudential and market conduct requirements applicable to licensed and authorized operations.”

The agency has warned all unscrupulous individuals and entities that strict penalties are imposed for violations of the Securities Regulation Code, the Revised Corporation Code, Financial Products and Services Consumer Protection Act (FCPA) and such other rules and regulation enforced by the commission.

Those who act as salesmen, brokers, dealers or agents, representatives, promoters, recruiters, uplines, influencers, endorsers, abettors and enablers of such unauthorized entities like the operators of the Facebook page or other similar social media of the company in selling or convincing people to invest in their co-franchise program offered including solicitations and recruitment through the internet may likewise be criminally prosecuted.

“The names of all those involved will also be reported to the Bureau of Internal Revenue [BIR] so that the appropriate penalties and/or taxes be assessed correspondingly,” the SEC said.