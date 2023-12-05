SC releases results of 2023 Bar examinations today

THE Supreme Court’s Office of the Bar Chair (SC-OBC) is set to release today, Tuesday, the results of the 2023 Bar examinations held in 14 testing centers nationwide last September 17, 20, and 24.

In an advisory issued by 2023 Bar Chair Associate Justice Ramon Paul L. Hernando, the SC-OBC said it will install LED walls in the SC courtyard to display the list of successful examinees until 6 p.m. for the convenience of all concerned.

The results will also be posted on the SC’s official website and official social media pages on X, Threads, Facebook and Instagram.

“Given the highly sensitive nature of the information relating to the results, the office of the 2023 Bar chair enjoins all Bar examinees and concerned stakeholders to exclusively rely on the official communication channels for accurate, verified, and updated information regarding the results and remain vigilant against all kinds of misinformation and disinformation,” the SC noted.

The Court also advised all persons entering the SC courtyard for the results to come in proper and decent attire.

The actual time of the announcement and release of the names of successful examinees, according to the SC, will depend on the time the en banc finishes its deliberations and decoding of the results.

A total of 10,387 out of the 10,791 registered examinees took and completed the three-day regionalized and digitalized 2023 Bar exams.

The subjects covered during the three-day exams were Political and Public International Law, 15 percent; Commercial and Taxation Laws, 20 percent; Labor Law and Social Legislation, 10 percent; Criminal Law, 10 percent; and Remedial Law, Legal and Judicial Ethics with Practical Exercises, 25 percent.

The oath taking and signing of the Roll of Attorneys of the successful examinees will be held on December 22 at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City.

Meanwhile, the 2024 bar examinations will be chaired by Associate Justice Mario V. Lopez.