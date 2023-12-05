‘Pretty Boy’ eyes national boxers as sparring mates

JERWIN “THE PRETTY BOY” ANCAJAS plans to spar with members of the national boxing team in preparation for his fight against Japanese Takuma Inoue early next year, his head trainer and manager Joven Jimenez said Tuesday.

“The plan so far is to train and spar with the national boxing team at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex to enhance Jerwin’s skills more,” Jimenez said. “We have to do it this month so hopefully they will allow us. We will make a simple request about it.”

Ancajas, Jimenez, former world title challenger Jonas Sultan and Daniel Lim are back in Manila after almost a year of training and conditioning at the Knuckleheads gym in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Ancajas (34-3-2 win-loss-draw with 23 knockouts) fights World Boxing Association bantamweight champion Inoue (18-1 with four knockouts) on February 24 in Tokyo.

The fight was set last November but was called off after Inoue broke his ribs in training.

Ancajas is currently training at the Survival Gym in Magallanes, Cavite.

Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines (ABAP) national head coach Pat Gaspi welcomed Jimenez’s plan.

“It’s definitely good for him [Ancajas] and us, but we need to inform our ABAP bosses,” Gaspi said. “It’s really a great pleasure to help them.”

Ancajas could pick as sparring partner Tokyo Olympic silver medalist Carlo Paalam and Cambodia Southeast Asian Games gold medalists Paul Julyfer Bascon and Ian Clark Bautista, all of whom are prepping for Olympic qualifiers next year.

Pros sparring with amateurs is nothing new at ABAP.

“We’ve been doing that for a long time. In fact, our Marvin Tabamo is in Baguio City sparring with Marlon Tapales,” Gaspi said.