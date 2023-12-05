One Selah highlights ‘life, hope, joy’ in inaugural Christmas Tree Lighting

MANILA, Philippines – IN a dazzling debut embracing the festive spirit, One Selah Hotels, a three-star local chain of hotels renowned for its quality within budget, makes history this holiday season with its first-ever Christmas tree lighting ceremony.

This milestone event, held at the lush greenery and the enchanting gazebo of Selah Garden Hotel, promises to be a festive affair, marking the beginning of a cherished annual tradition for both guests and the community alike.

Selah Garden, strategically nestled along the bustling street of Park Avenue in Pasay City, is one of the five properties under this local hotel group. Also included in One Selah’s portfolio are Selah Pods Hotel and Selah Lofts Hotel located in a shared building along F.B. Harrison in Pasay, My Cabin by One Selah in Bustos, Bulacan, and The Ravine by One Selah in Indang, Cavite.

“This inaugural ceremony, a history of its own, aims to redefine the traditional holiday experience by infusing a touch of Selah’s signature elegance into the season’s festivities,” says Ray Andrew Verghese, the hotel’s general manager. He adds, “This year’s Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony isn’t just a celebration; it’s a testament to the resilience and spirit of our community and we are here to celebrate that and more.”

The hotel’s Fiesta-themed Christmas tree, meticulously curated by in-house talents headed by Joshua Laureano, the group’s Operations Manager for its destination properties, stands tall and proud to represent life, hope, and joy – the same values that the brand wishes to provide to its guests this holiday season.

Taking center stage is the Filipino Belen, or the Nativity Scene, which depicts the birth of Jesus Christ, and a continuous reminder of the true meaning of Christmas – an inviting reflection on virtues of humility, faith, and the spirit of giving. The tree also features the holy cross, emphasizing the continuity and significance of Jesus’ life – from his birth to his mission of salvation through his crucifixion and resurrection.

Distinguished guests, including Honourable Imelda Calixto-Rubiano, Pasay City Mayor, and Sharlene Batin, Department of Tourism Regional Director for National Capital Region, and community leaders were in attendance to participate in the ceremonial countdown.

In addition to the mesmerizing tree lighting ceremony, attendees were serenaded by the award-winning De La Salle Chorale, illuminating a festive atmosphere brimming with holiday cheer.

Delectable seasonal treats and festive offerings, which were sampled by the attendees, are to be expected when guests visit any of Selah properties.

For more information of Selah Garden Hotel, please visit https://www.selahgardenhotel.com/.