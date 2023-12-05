NLEX Road Warriors sign Valdez, Nermal to two-year deals

The NLEX Road Warriors proudly announced on Tuesday the signing of two promising talents, Enoch Valdez and Jhan Nermal, who have both inked two-year deals with the team.

The signings come on the heels of the recent Philippine Basketball Association Season 48 Draft, where Valdez and Nermal were selected with the 18th and 21st overall picks, respectively.

Enoch Valdez, a 6-foot-3 dynamic winger hailing from Mangatarem, Pangasinan, brings his prowess and skills to the Road Warriors after a standout career at Lyceum of the Philippines University.

Jhan Nermal, a 6-foot-3 forward from Bacolod, adds versatility and experience to the NLEX roster. The 21st overall pick not only showcased his talents in the PBA 3×3 with San Miguel but also earned recognition as the MPBL Fifth Season Most Improved Player.

Team management expressed their enthusiasm about the new signings, highlighting the potential that Valdez and Nermal bring to the Road Warriors.

“We are thrilled to welcome Enoch Valdez and Jhan Nermal to the NLEX Road Warriors family. Both players have showcased exceptional talent, and we believe they will be instrumental in our pursuit of success,” said NLEX Road Warriors Team Governor Ronald Dulatre.