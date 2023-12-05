Marriage of under-15’s still happens–PSA data

FILIPINO girls and boys below 15 years old continued to marry in 2022, the year the Philippines raised the age of consent to 16 years old, according to the latest data released by the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

Based on the registered marriages data in 2022, there were 31 girls and four boys under the age of 15 who were married. The Bangsamoro region accounted for most of these children’s marriages.

In March 2022, former President Duterte signed into law Republic Act No. 116481 which amended the Anti-Rape Act of 1997. The law states that sexual intercourse with a person under 16 years old would be deemed statutory rape.

“This is a concern especially in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM). (This is because in that region) once girls start menarche, they can already get married and have children,” CPD Executive Director Lisa Grace S. Bersales told BusinessMirror.

“CPD (Commission on Population Development) as Popcom already did work with BARMM (through) knowledge sharing with Indonesia, also a Muslim country. Some imams have become champions. (But we admit that) the impact has been slow,” she added.

Bersales said through these kinds of programs, the country would have a better chance of reducing these kimds of marriages among young Filipinos.

“It is possible (that we will see an improvement in the data) plus we already have a law prohibiting child marriage which BARMM is also expected to comply with,” Bersales said.

Among the 31 girls, PSA data showed 15 were married in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) while eight were married in Mimaropa, specifically Palawan; three in Soccskargen; two in the Zamboanga Peninsula; and one each in Calabarzon, Northern Mindanao, and Davao Region.

Of the 15 girls married in BARMM, eight were married in Maguindanao; three in Basilan; two in Sulu; and one each in Lanao del Sur and Tawi-Tawi.

PSA data showed that of the eight underage girls married in Palawan, three each were married in Brooke’s Point and Narra and two were married in Quezon.

In terms of the four boys, all were married in the BARMM. Two were married in Maguindanao, one in Ampatuan and one in Sultan sa Barongis (Lambayong).

One was married in Lanao Del Sur, specifically, Lumba-Bayabao (Maguing) and another one was married in Sulu, specifically in Omar.

Meanwhile, PSA data showed out of the 31 girls married in 2022, one was married to a boy who was under age and one was married to a man aged between 45-49 years old.

Another under-15 girl married a man aged 30 to 34 years old; five married men aged 25 to 29 years old; eight married teenagers between 15 and 19 years old; and the bulk or 15 of these girls married a man between 20 and 24 years old.

As for the boys, three married women older than them aged 15 to 19 years old, while one of them married a “sweetheart” or a girl who was also under the age of 15 years old.

May-December affairs

The PSA data also showed 7,478 men aged 60 years old and over got married in 2022 and over 1,000 of them married women at least half their age. The data showed 27 of these senior males married teenagers between 15 and 19 years old.

The data also showed 163 men aged 60 years old and over married women aged 20 to 24 years old; 342 married women 25 to 29 years old; 593, women aged 30 to 34 years old; and 740, women aged 35 to 39 years old.

However, 1,756 senior males married senior women and another 1,044 married women aged 55 to 59 years old. The data also showed 1,054 of these senior men married women aged 50 to 54 years old.

PSA data showed 2,327 senior women aged 60 years old and over were married in 2022. Only 53 of these women married men who were at least half their age.

Three of these women married men aged 20 to 24 year old; five married men aged 25 to 29 years old; 19 married men between 30 and 34 years old; and 26 married men between 35 and 39 years old.

Meanwhile, PSA said marriages involving adolescent females were four times as many as those involving adolescent males.

National Economic and Development Authority (Neda) Undersecretary for Policy and Planning Rosemarie G. Edillon said the number of adolescent marriages among females was welcome news. However, more needs to be done to address this.

“Government has recently enacted laws to address this; next is to establish mechanisms to enforce this, and over time, for all of society to imbibe this in our values system,” Edillon told BusinessMirror.

“We will continue to monitor this and to recommend measures correspondingly. In the short term, the concern is to make available the services needed to build the human capital of these young wives and enable them to still reach their full potential,” she added.

In 2022, a total of 16,809 or 3.7 percent of the total marriages involved adolescent females below 20 years old. This is four times than the number of marriages involving adolescent males at 4,055 or 0.9 percent of the total.

The data showed registered marriages between adolescent males and females account for 2,315 or 0.5 percent of the total marriages in the country. Of the 16,809 adolescent females, 56.2 percent married men ages 20-24 years and 21.5 percent married men ages 25-29 years.