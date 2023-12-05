Magnolia battles BW with ‘respect’

MAGNOLIA’S Ian Sangalang and Jio Jalalon aren’t taking Blackwater for granted when the unbeaten hotshots square off with the Bossing on Wednesday in the Philippine Basketball Association Commissioner’s Cup at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

The match is set at 8 p.m. with Magnolia eyeing a sixth straight victory and the Bossing hoping to improve on their 1-5 won-lost rercord.

“We have to respect the opposition no matter what their record is,” the 6-foot-7 Sangalang said. “I remember we had a game against them and we were leading but we lost. That’s something we don’t like to happen.”

Magnolia fell, 100-101, to Blackwater in their March 9, 2022 duel.

Import Tyler Bey is expected to lead the Hotshots anew with his remarkable numbers of 28.4 points, 12 rebounds and 2.6 steals in their first five matches.

“We just have to play with respect,” said Jalalon, the defensive player of the previous year.

The Hotshots are coming off a 99-72 win over NLEX behind Jalalon’s 11 points, eight rebounds and eight assists that complimented Mark Barroca’s 19 points and nine assists and Bey’s 23 points last Friday.

The Bossing, on the other hand, are hoping to get out of a five-game losing streak.

NorthPort, meanwhile, goes for its fourth win in six games when it takes on winless Converge (0-5) at 4 p.m.

The Batang Pier, fresh from a 128-123 win over TNT Tropang Giga, is hoping to score back-to-back wins behind Arvin Tolentino and import Venky Jois.

