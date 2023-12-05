‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ named best film of 2023 by New York film critics

NEW YORK—Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon has been named the best film of the year by the New York Film Critics Circle. It’s the third time that Scorsese has been given the best film award from his hometown’s critics, who named 1990’s GoodFellas their top movie, as well as 2019’s The Irishman. On Thursday, the group also awarded Lily Gladstone, who stars alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in Killers of the Flower Moon, best actress.

Killers of the Flower Moon, a $200 million Apple Studios production based on David Grann’s non-fiction bestseller, chronicles the Osage murders of the 1920s.

Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan’s blockbuster drama about J. Robert Oppenheimer and the Manhattan Project, picked up several awards: best director for Nolan and best cinematography by Hoyte van Hoytema.

The New York Film Critics Circle, founded in 1935, is the oldest critics group in the country. The awards will be handed out at a dinner on January 3. Last year, the critics named Todd Field’s Tár the best film of 2022.

Here’s a full list of their picks: