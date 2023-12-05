KasamaSaBestLife pro tip: Developing a self-care plan

Self-care has become a popular topic these days, both online and offline. Grind culture may be a thing, but more people realize that taking a break, healing, and ensuring you’re okay are important in achieving your goals and being the best you can be.

People usually think of self-care as something luxurious and fancy. But it’s just about doing things that make you feel good and healthy daily. This could be anything from working out to taking a nap or relaxing. Self-care includes all aspects of your health- physical, mental, and emotional.

Taking care of yourself is important; Southstar Drug and Maxicare know it well. They’re health and wellness champions and want you to have a self-care plan. This way, you can learn what your body wants and needs, what it’s good at, and what it’s not. Having a plan means being proactive in caring for yourself and staying on top of your health.

According to life coach and clinical inner-child therapist Saps Uttam, prioritizing your health is the ultimate form of self-love and self-respect. “Your health should be your top priority. It becomes easier to maintain healthy habits and stay motivated to continue a healthier lifestyle when you prioritize self-care,” she says.

Dr. Art C. Libao, Chief Medical Officer of Maxicare, also agrees that taking precautionary measures to prevent an illness is far better than treating it. “Regular exercise, a healthy diet, relaxation techniques, and regular check-ups are all superior to maintenance medications. Poorly managed blood pressure can lead to complications such as heart attacks, strokes, and other life-threatening conditions, but these risks can be reduced through healthy lifestyle choices,” he points out.

Building a self-care plan

Now that you understand the importance of self-care, it’s time to start building your plan. Take a moment to reflect on your current habits and assess how they affect your overall health. Consider all aspects of your well-being and identify areas that need improvement. From there, commit to adding more healthy habits to your daily routine, such as eating more vegetables and relaxing activities to help manage stress.

As you embark on your self-care journey, you may face challenges that could disrupt your progress. These could include poor time management, limited resources, and unexpected life events. Ensure you’re always prepared by listing potential scenarios and planning how to handle them. Consistency is key in maintaining your self-care plan, but remember to take it at your own pace, one day at a time.

“Love and have compassion for yourself. This journey starts with you because you matter and are worth it. Once you show up for yourself, being there for others will come naturally. There is nothing more meaningful in this world than helping others. Always remember that it all starts with you,” Uttam emphasizes.

Southstar Drug and Maxicare have joined forces to hold the 12th edition of Run for Wellness to support consumers in their journey toward a healthier and happier life. This running event aims to promote physical health and mental well-being among Filipinos. The two legs of Run for Wellness, held in Quezon City and Naga City, have attracted over 7,000 participants, including seasoned runners, beginners, kids, families, and individuals from various backgrounds who have taken the first step towards living their best lives.

Dr. Libao says running can positively impact health by strengthening the heart, improving blood circulation, and helping create healthier habits.

“Regular exercise has been shown to lower the stress hormone, which may explain why people often feel better after playing tennis, golf, or brisk walking. It stimulates the release of endorphins, boosting positive feelings that can encourage individuals to continue exercising,” he says.

By offering extensive health essentials and world-class health services, Southstar Drug and Maxicare aim to be reliable companions, “Kasama sa Best Life,” for Filipinos. Visit southstardrug.com.ph and maxicare.com.ph to know more.