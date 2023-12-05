İnan places 2nd in Group B 

LOVELY INAN ranked a strong second in Group B action of the women’s 49 kgs class at the İnternational Weightlifting Federation (IWF) Grand Prix II Monday at the Holiday Villa Hotel and Residence in Doha, Qatar.

Provisional results, according to Samahang Weightlifting ng Pilipinas secretary-general Patrick Lee, showed Inan, 18, lifted a front-running 104 kgs in clean and jerk to recover from a second-placed 78 kgs in snatch.

With a 182-kg total lift, she ranked second behind Vietnam’s Dinh Thi Pham (81 kgs snatch, 102 kgs clean and jerk and 183 kgs total).

But the weightlifters in Group B had to wait for the results of the Group A action on Tuesday night to determine whether or not they advance further in the competition.

“Her [Inan] lift was one kilogram short of her total lift of 183 kgs in the Asian Championships last July in jinju, South Korea],” Lee told BusinessMirror.

Rosegie Ramos, protégé of Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz-Naranjo, competed in Group A along with her sister Rose Jean Ramos in the non-Olympic women’s 45 kgs class.

On Wednesday, John Febuar Ceniza will see action in men’s 61 kgs A against seven other entries while Diaz-Naranjo and fellow Tokyo Olympian Erleen Ann Ando will vie in the women’s 59 kgs Group A on Friday.

On Sunday, Asian Championships Jinju South Korea silver medalist Vanessa Sarno and Kristel Macrohon will compete in the women’s 71 kg class in order to keep their Olympic ranking inside the top 12 of their respective weight classes after five Olympic qualifying tournaments.

