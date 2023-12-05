Hong Kong Pinoy domestics to enjoy HDK140 wage hike

FILIPINOS and other foreign domestic helpers (FDH) in Hong Kong now have a higher minimum wage rate and allowable food allowances, according to the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW).

In a one-page Advisory No. 27 dated November 11, 2023, DMW Office-in-charge Hans J. Cacdac announced the Hong Kong Labor Department has implemented a HDK140 minimum allowable wage (MAW) increase for FDH.

It will raise the previous MAW for FDHs from HDK4,730 (P36,917.65) to HKD4,870 (P38,010.35).

Also adjusted, Cacdac said, is the food allowance for FDH, which was raised by the Hong Kong government to HDK 1,236 (P9,649.98) from HDK 1,196 (P9,334.78).

“These changes are applicable for FDH whose contracts have been signed on or after 30 September 2023,” Cacdac said.

He stressed that contracts which were signed and verified by the Migrant Workers Office in Hong Kong on or before September 29, 2023, and which reflect the previous MAW and food allowances, will remain valid.

Hong Kong authorities decided to implement the new MAW and food allowances adjustments based on prevailing economic conditions within their jurisdiction, including the livelihood of FDH and the capability of employers to shoulder it.

Last year, DMW reported there were 188,171 Filipino domestic workers employed in Hong Kong.