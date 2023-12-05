Hermie Esquerra, leads horseracing Hall of Fame inductees

The Philippine horseracing industry was abuzz last Saturday as fifteen personalities were recognized during the 2023 Philracom Hall of Fame Induction Night held at the Manila Diamond Hotel’s Grand Ballroom.

The Hall of Fame, which had its fist edition last year, was a brainchild of the Philippine Racing Commission to give honor to those who have had significant contributions and achievements in the local horsracing industry.

This year’s affair had no less than Ms. Grand International Ali Forbes as the event’s host who also rendered a couple of songs. While in attendance was practically a who’s who of the local horseracing industry led by Philracom Commissioners Dante Lantin and Lyndon Noel Guce along with horseowners, trainers, jockeys and guests all of whome came to applaud this year’s inductees.

Leading off those inducted were the legendary Jose “Pepe” Saulog, the multi-titled and international journeyman Joe Noel Camu, several time Jockey of the Year Jesse Guce, nine-time Jockey of the Year Patricio “Pati” Dilema and multi-titled Jonathan “Unoh” Hernandez.

The next set of inductees were the late Manuel “Maning” Henson, represented by equally renowned trainer Ray Henson, who introduced newer and more effective ways of training his equine athletes and the incomparable Ruben Tupas who has practically added all stakes race victories locally available to his resume’.

To be followed by Rolando “Rolly” Rojas, owner of both Strong Material and the only two-year-old Presidential Gold Cup champion to date, Real Top (bred by the family of Senate President Miguel Zubiri). Then came the late Enrique “Henry” Cojuangco, represented by Enrique “Kit” Cojuangco Jr. and Aristeo “Putch” Puyat both whose passion for horseracing spanned decades. Afterwhich Jose “Peping” Cojuangco, whose keen eye for champion qualites in racehorses gained him the respect of his peers.

Former Phlracom Chairman and now Permanent Ambassador of the Philippines to the United Nations Antonio Manuel “Tonette” Lagdameo, represented by his daughter Senior Undersecretary Ma. Regina Victoria Lagdameo, was also inducted for his innovations and contributions to the world of local horseracing.

Then came the late Ronald Allan “FPJ” Poe’s turn to be inducted, represented by his grandson Bryan Poe Llamanzares. “Da King” was not only an actor but a true-blue horseracing enthusiast and horseowner. He even greatly helped in the promotion of horseracing through the various movies he produced.

Also among the inducteess was Jose “Bebo” Quiroz whose produce excelled during their era.

Last to be inducted this year was Herminio “Hermie” Esguerra. More than just a horseowner of some dominant track superstars, he is also the proud owner of the now emerging stallion Oh Oh Seven and the most dominant stallion in local horseracing Quaker Ridge whose offsprings include Ibarra and the people’s champ Hagdang Bato.

“First, I’d like to thank the Philracom and Chairman Reli de Leon for this great honor. And secondly, it is so fabulous to see and be among fellow horsemen who not only love horseracing, but have the passion for the sport of kings. Rest asured that Herma Farms and I will continue to strive for the further growth of this sport that is close to our hearts,” Esguerra said.

In closing Philracom Chair Reli de Leon said, “I’d like to congratulate all honorees and thank them for their important contributions to the improvement, development and growth of local horseracing. It is our second year and we at the Commission will continue to recognize noteable personalities in future Hall of Fame editions. We hope to see you again next year as Philracom celebrates its golden anniversary.”