Groups backs LTO’s push for digital transformation

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) has found allies among several advocacy groups that are calling for the continued push for “honest-to-goodness digital transformation.”

In a joint statement, leaders of the Automobile Association Philippines (AAP), the Philippine Automotive Dealers Association (PADA), Philippine Insurers and Reinsurers Association (PIRA), the Philippine Transport Monitor (Philtram), and the Vox Dei Protocol Systems Inc. said they support LTO’s Land Transportation Management System (LTMS).

AAP president Augustus Ferreria expressed full endorsement for LTMS, noting its potential for modernization, transparency, and efficient public service.

“The system brings with it modernization, transparency, and above all, efficient public service not just to our members, but more importantly to the country’s motorists. The LTMS not only represents a significant technological leap but also assures a corruption-free environment—a vital factor in any national progressive goal. This move reflects a genuine commitment to enhancing the experience of owning a motor vehicle and we at AAP stand firmly in support of the government’s efforts,” he said.

PADA President Willy Tee Ten noted that LTMS has had “tangible benefits…[including] faster turnaround registration time as well as quicker new plates assignment.”

PIRA executive director Mitch Rellosa echoed Ten’s statement, saying, “As far as PIRA is concerned, there is a significant improvement on LTO’s efforts to improve their database management. With LTMS exclusively handling renewal transactions, LTO has done a great service to the public by reducing their cost for registration. PIRA wholeheartedly supports these worthwhile actions of LTO.”

Philtram VP Martin de los Angeles and Vox CEO Jeane Catherine Mondejar collectively lauded the LTMS as a “leap” in the modernization of the LTO.

These endorsements came after the LTO Management Information Division (MID) called for the full utilization of LTMS, which was developed by the German-led joint venture group Dermalog.

In a memo, the MID emphasized that LTMS, being government-owned, offers significant advantages over the previous privately-owned IT system, including greater data security, independence, and alignment with public accountability and transparency.

“By transitioning to LTMS, we regain control and independence over our system, ensuring greater data security, privacy, and flexibility in managing our operations,” the memo, signed by LTO MID acting chief Joseph Paul Petilla, read.

The LTMS has long been a hot topic in the industry, with the Commission on Audit (COA) earlier flagging the LTO for “undue payments” to Dermalog despite allegedly not meeting milestones listed on the terms of reference (TOR).

State auditors likewise raised issues on maintenance payments for the information technology (IT) system in 2019 despite being delivered only in 2020.