GMA remake of ‘Maging Sino Ka Man’ comes to Netflix

Netflix won’t just be giving holiday cheer this December but also a Filipino classic love story sure to send viewers swooning as they ask: What happens when two people from very different backgrounds meet?

Fireworks, of course. Romance. And then love. But while fate may have a hand in the beginning of such a love story, the challenge is this: “To love someone is to strive to accept that person exactly the way he or she is, right here and now.”

Truly, this is the high-stakes gamble at the core of Maging Sino Ka Man.

Originally a 1991 romantic movie, Maging Sino Ka Man gets a fresh update from GMA as a binge-worthy series. Starring Barbie Forteza and David Licauco, Maging Sino Ka Man gives Netflix viewers not just a front row seat to romantic moments between the leads but also action adventures that further fuel their growing feelings for each other…or possibly tear them apart.

Barbie plays the role of Monique, an heiress of a business empire whose life is in danger, forcing her to hide and assume the disguise of the boyish Dino. David is Carding, a petty thief who looks after orphans. Sparks fly as Monique and Carding struggle to hash out their differences but also come to discover they have a common past that could either build or destroy them.

To prepare for the dual roles of the passionate artist Monique and boyish Dino, Barbie was eager to share her process: “I watched one of my favorite actresses, Hilary Swank, to get a reference for the role of Dino. Then I thought of making Monique more sophisticated and liberated to emphasize the difference between the two characters. I always like to challenge myself into making my characters more complex yet relatable and full of depth.”

For Maging Sino Ka Man’s heart-pounding action scenes, David found some ease in filming them. “I always work out and I’m an athlete,” he says and welcomes the role of Carding as a fresh break and challenge from the rich-boy roles he had accumulated prior to this series adaptation. As Carding, David repeatedly toes the line between right and wrong for the sake of family.

The special limited series also features Juancho Triviño, Faith Da Silva, Mikoy Morales, and Rain Matienzo.

Maging Sino Ka Man is made possible under the supervision of GMA senior vice president for entertainment group Lilybeth G. Rasonable, while the creative team is led by creative director Aloy Adlawan.

Maging Sino Ka Man streams on Netflix beginning on December 10 in Asia Pacific and Middle East territories.