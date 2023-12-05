Gift the ‘Superpower of Play’ at the LEGO Santa’s Superpower Christmas Cove

MANILA – This holiday season, brick enthusiasts are in for a treat as the LEGO® Santa’s Superpower Christmas Cove makes its way to Manila! Families can look forward to fun-filled adventures as they experience the gift of superpowers through LEGO play.

The whole idea of ‘superpower of play’ comes from the recent research by The LEGO Group conducted across 22 markets. Surprisingly, 32% of children globally spend less than three hours a week enjoying play, while an average adult spends 26 hours a week scrolling on their smartphone. This global deficit in play has strengthened the LEGO Group’s emphasis on the importance of sufficient play time for children, offering activities that foster ‘superpowers’ or skills that carry them through life.

Set to ignite imagination and encourage play, the beloved toy company will be hosting a month-long celebration that promises a series of immersive experiences and surprises for families to enjoy, making the main event dates a must-attend for an extraordinary LEGO-powered experience!

The first event hosted by Toys ‘R Us will run from December 11 to 21 at Robinsons Magnolia Mall Atrium. Mark your calendars for the main event on December 17, from 3 to 4 P.M. The second event, presented by Toy Kingdom, will be held at the SM Mall of Asia Mall Atrium from December 19 to 28 with the main event set for December 23, also running from 3 to 4 P.M.

What to Expect at The LEGO Santa’s Superpower Christmas Cove

Malls will be transformed into a Christmas superpower cove with countless opportunities for children to discover a myriad of superpowers. To soak in the full Christmas spirit, visitors can snap photos with LEGO Santa Mascots at selected times over the weekend. Additionally, here’s a glimpse of what visitors can anticipate at the main events:

The Reindeer Dance (physical activity)

There’s a special path in Christmas Cove that can only be navigated one way: by showcasing your best Reindeer Dance moves. Groove your way to retrieve Santa’s misplaced presents. Step by step, unleash your superpower to help and save the day!

Santa’s New Ride (building activity)

Design Santa’s dream ride! Gift jolly old Saint Nicholas a brand new sleigh this Christmas! Channel your inner builder, gather your super bricks, and create the ultimate sleigh that will zoom Santa across the skies on his gift-giving journey!

Superpower Your Animal Buddy (building activity)

Get ready for an exciting gifting adventure by teaming up with your trusty animal buddy! Together, unleash your creativity and build the perfect pet sidekick for a fun-filled journey to deliver gifts to more children around the world.

Find the Elves

Immerse yourself in a festive Christmas Village diorama and embark on a quest to spot Santa’s little helpers. Count the diligent workers amidst the festive scene and win LEGO sets as a reward for your keen eye!

Avail of the LEGO Santa’s Supercharged discounts

Get ready to unwrap the best of Christmas with amazing promotions from the LEGO Group. Enjoy discounts of up to 29% on our best LEGO gifts, and don’t miss out on the opportunity to grab select sets at 40% OFF! But that’s not all – for every purchase of Php 3,000, shoppers get a chance to receive a charming polybag set. And if you reach the Php 5,000 threshold, you can take home a bundle polybag as an extra treat.

Share the gift of superpowers with your loved ones this Christmas through LEGO play! Drop by your nearest Toy Kingdom and Toys R ‘Us store now! You may also check the official LEGO stores online such as bankeebricks.ph, Lazada, and Shopee.

To learn more about the LEGO Group, check out lego.com.