First Lazy Liza A. Marcos leads ‘Lab for All’ convoy in Palawan

First Lady Louise “Liza” Araneta—Marcos, in partnership with the Provincial Government of Palawan and other national government agencies and private partners, led the “Lab for All” caravan on Tuesday at the PGP Convention Center inside the Provincial Capitol grounds.

The “Libreng Laboratoryo, Konsulta, at Gamot Para sa Lahat,” or Lab for All, is designed to bring free health-care services to the communities. These services include medical and dental services and consultations, laboratory, eye check-up, distribution of medicines and eyeglasses and PhilHealth registration. Free legal advice and counseling are also given.

“It’s such a pleasure to be here. Palawan is truly known as the jewel of our country… the Lab for All is here to help in our own little ways through medical services and other government services. The Lab for All is giving and providing services for the well being of the Filipinos. Sama-sama tayong babangon muli para sa bagong Pilipinas,” First Lady Marcos said.

In his message, Palawan Governor Victorino Dennis M. Socrates echoed the Palaweños’ gratitude to the national government.

“Sa ngalan ng sambayanang Palaweño, pasalamatan natin ang ating First Lady Louise Araneta-Marcos at kanyang mga kasama sa programang ‘Lab for All’ sa serbisyong inyong ipinagkaloob sa aming lalawigan.”

About 3,000 individuals benefitted from the free health-care services during the rollouts of the four-day Lab for All caravan in Palawan. Food packs and financial assistance were also provided by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

The caravan also serves as venue for the promotion of the Department of Health’s programs and services in line with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s goal to establish a productive community by first creating a healthy community.