Dragon8 Mall sees spike in foot traffic

DoubleDragon Corp. on Monday said its Dragon8 Mall in Divisoria, Manila recorded its highest weekend customer foot traffic of 67,136.

The company said foot traffic could further increase in the coming days. Daily customer foot traffic is expected to exceed 200,000 once the North–South Commuter Railway urban rail transit project is completed.

The customer volume in DoubleDragon’s portfolio is expected to rise in the coming weeks as the holiday rush continues to build up, it said.

The six-storey Dragon8 Mall is in Recto Avenue and Dagupan streets, at the heart and busiest main center of Divisoria Manila. Dragon8 Mall-Divisoria houses 405 operating tenants and top food choices.

The foot bridge that connects straight to the third floor of Dragon8 Mall-Divisoria was built to make it convenient for train commuters given the expected completion of the Malolos-Tutuban rail project next year, which is expected to carry 200,000 commuters daily.

The Tutuban Manila to Malolos Bulacan rail project forms part of the 147-kilometer North–South Commuter Railway urban rail transit system from Calamba Laguna to Clark in Central Luzon. The 38-kilometer Malolos-Tutuban segment is expected to carry more than 200,000 commuters daily. The travel time from Malolos to Tutuban once the project is completed is estimated to be 35 minutes.

The upcoming completion of the initial 38-kilometer Malolos-Tutuban rail project, to be followed by the completion of the whole NSCR urban rail transit project is expected to become a major catalyst in further liven up the economic activity in Divisoria Manila area.

“Dragon8 Mall-Divisoria happens to be situated strategically and while many of the commercial complex in the area sits on a leased land, DoubleDragon’s six-storey prime commercial land where Dragon8 Mall sits is on its titled land covering the prime corner street in the heart of Divisoria Manila.”

DoubleDragon’s nationwide Philippine portfolio of titled hard assets footprint strategically located in Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao, is expected to fully mature by 2025 and expected to exceed over P250 billion asset value by 2030, excluding DoubleDragon’s overseas asset portfolio.