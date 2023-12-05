DENR explains ‘jet setter’ chief’s foreign trips

THE Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) has justified the 2023 travel expenses of the Office of the Secretary, debunking the claims of Senator Raffy Tulfo that the “jet setter” DENR chief is overspending for useless foreign trips.

“We wish to clarify the Travelling Expenses of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources for the full year 2023, particularly for the Office of the Secretary,” a DENR statement dated December 1 said.

The DENR statement was issued in defense of Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga, who was called out by Senator Tulfo over her foreign trips during the plenary hearing of the Senate last month.

The Senator said Yulo-Loyzaga was always out of the office because she is always out of the country at least twice a month, since she assumed the top DENR post. He branded the DENR chief as a “jetsetter.”

Yulo-Loyzaga is currently in Dubai along with 26 other key officials of the DENR. She was designated to head the 150-member Philippine delegation to the 13-day 28th Conference of Parties (COP28) United Nations climate meeting happening at the Dubai Expo in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Yulo-Loyzaga was named Philippine delegation head by President Ferdinand Marcos, who cancelled his Dubai trip at the last minute.

In Dubai, the DENR is working with seven major streams, including the operationalization of a loss and damage fund for climate change-vulnerable nations including the Philippines.

The DENR requested a P24-billion budget for 2024, including some P1.7 billion for the travel expenses of the Office of the Secretary, triggering Tulfo’s outrage. The trips include both foreign and local.

The DENR explained that as laid out in Republic Act 11936, or the General Appropriations Act for Fiscal Year 2023, the total travel budget – specifically the line item Travelling Expenses under the Office of the Secretary—is P1.107-Billion.

The DENR said the amount covers all local and foreign travel of offices of the Secretary, 9 undersecretaries, 7 assistant secretaries, 10 service directors, 33 divisions, special projects and other offices, and four staff bureaus, namely the Biodiversity Management Bureau, Ecosystems Research and Development Bureau, Forest Management Bureau, and Land Management Bureau.

The 2023 travel expenses of the Office of the Secretary also included the travel expenses of the DENR’s 16 Regional Offices, 76 Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Offices, and 146 Community Environment and Natural Resources Offices.

“As of November 23, 2023, the total travel expenditure of the DENR Central Office is P45.169-Million, of which P3.048 million pertains to expenses for official missions of the Secretary. This is 0.002 percent of the total travel budget as per the approved General Appropriations Act for Fiscal Year 2023,” the DENR statement noted.