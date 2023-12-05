DA rolls out agri map in bid to boost PHL rice production

The Department of Agriculture (DA) rolled out its updated color-coded map to help farmers determine suitable crops in their areas, particularly for that cultivating rice paddy.

The DA said it successfully updated its National Color-Coded Agricultural Guide (NCCAG) Map for the first time since the digital tool was launched in 2017.

“The NCCAG map is a database of map overlays that shows the natural suitability of economically important crops and the eight [8] major hazards based on projected climate scenarios for 2050,” the DA said on Monday.

“It overlays data on soil properties, elevation, slope, rainfall pattern, temperature, and climate change-induced multi-hazards,” the DA added.

The updated NCCAG map utilizes the latest maps from various mapping agencies and introduces new features as it seeks to emphasize statistical data integration.

DA Climate Resilient Agriculture Office (CRAO) Director Alicia G. Ilaga said updating the map was critical in ensuring that the digital tool is providing “accurate” and “reliable” information to farmers. The DA CRAO led the updating of the NCCAG map.

“The thematic datasets used in the NCCAG Map are obtained from different mapping source agencies, which generate new sets of data every five years. Updating the map ensures that all information remains accurate and up-to-date,” Ilaga said.

“This initiative aligns with their commitment to providing tools that assist in providing valuable insights and facilitate well-informed planning and decision-making processes regarding agricultural suitability, climate hazards, and land cover data,” Ilaga added.

The updated NCCAG map has increased its number of covered crops to 21 from 20 and included a new layer called Rice Suitability Zones (RSZ). The RSZ provides data on the current and potential expansion areas for rice cultivation while providing information on soil properties vital to rice growth, according to the DA.

“The database features maps that are vital to crop growth and survivability such as water availability and climate data, as well as location-specific information on socio-economic conditions,” the DA said.

“NCCAG Version 2.0 also integrates the Climate Risk Vulnerability Assessment [CRVA] Maps of 63 provinces nationwide and includes location and data on the DA’s AMIA [Adaptation and Mitigation Initiative in Agriculture] Villages,” the DA added.

Since its launching, the DA said the NCCAG has been “instrumental” in “advising farmers on crop selection for optimal production and identifying climate risks in agricultural areas.”

“It also serves as a guide for national government agencies and local government units for the location-specific deployment of technologies and support services based on climate risks,” it added.