Christmas cheers and musical treats

AND just like that, it’s the merriest month of the year.

The entertainment universe is all set to add cheers and celebrate this festive season that is huge especially for Filipinos. Performance venues have been booked months ahead for special concerts and shows, promotions are in full speed for the entries to the annual all-Filipino film festival scheduled before the year ends, and companies are all set to treat their employees to their grandest and happiest Christmas parties ever.

National Artist for Music Ryan Cayabyab is one person who will make sure not to leave any stone unturned when his most beloved group, the Ryan Cayabyab Singers (RCS), performs its first live Christmas concert since the pandemic to usher in this year’s Christmas celebrations.

Happening on December 7 at the Music Museum, to be stage directed by Rico Mortel, the show is titled C is for Christmas,and will feature the wonderful talents of Cayabyab’s seven-member vocal ensemble composed of Poppert Bernadas, VJ Caber, Celine Fabie, Anthony Castillo, Erwin Lacsa, Katherine Tiuseco, and Nica Tupas.

Cayabyab indulged us on what makes the music for Filipino Christmas truly special: “The Filipino Christmas song has a very strong pull on the heartstrings. We are a very sentimental people—that is why even our upbeat traditional carols start in a minor key instead of a major key which is supposed to sound ‘happier.’ Even Jose Mari Chan’s all-time holiday hit ‘Christmas in Our Hearts’ starts off on a minor key.” As an example, Cayabyab mentioned two traditional Christmas carols which he also counts as his personal favorites: “Ang Pasko ay Sumapit,” and “Pasko na Naman.”

This inclination, Cayabyab explained, might be traced back to the country’s classic Kundiman, reasoning that “historically and perhaps socially, Filipinos are a happy people, but there is always an underlying melancholy, which is almost always present in the way many songs are created and expressed. And yet despite this, the majority of us continue to be hopeful, just like the true essence of the season.”

The vocals group was able to release a lot of new songs during the lull caused by the global pandemic because everyone had time to record themselves and Cayabyab had time to write some new material. There is “Tatlong Christmas Cards,” a new Christmas love song which RCS will be performing in the concert for the first time since its virtual release two years ago.

A little trivia: Cayabyab’s “Kumukuti-kutitap,” the first ever Christmas song he cowrote with Joey Reyes, stands as a classic choral piece during the holiday season. It was intended for a musical which did not materialize, but the song has lived on, especially after singer Joey Albert recorded and released her version.

CHRISTMAS SONG THAT HEALS THE BROKEN HEART

TWENTY-TWENTY Three has been a really great year for singer, host and actress Nicole Laurel Asensio.

She has released beautifully recorded original compositions throughout the year that have garnered accolades and awards. She has bagged the wonderful role of Sisa in the highly touted stage production of Ibarra, which is up for many awards at the ALIW Awards next week.

On the first day of this month, Asensio released a brand-new original Christmas duet, titled “Sana Masaya Ka” with her singer-friend Jeffrey Hidalgo, released under Warner Music.

The song tells the bittersweet story between former lovers spending their first holiday season apart. Asensio’s smooth vocals evoke nostalgia while Hidalgo’s smoky timbre resonates deeply with the meticulous arrangement of Gabe Dandan. The classic and organic elements brought by strings and woodwind sections envelope the song with a sense of vulnerable warmth as both sing of healing hearts and happier holidays to come.

“It can be a bittersweet season for some. Relationships fail. People make mistakes and grow apart. However, the markings of truly loving someone is wishing them love and happiness even if you are no longer involved with them. You still want to know if they are alright, and that they’ll still have a merry Christmas even if you’re not in the picture anymore,” Asensio said.

Despite heartbreak from a long relationship, Asensio whispered that she has found a new love, and assured us that she will definitely be happy this Christmas. “And grateful all year round,“ she added.