CCP, National Museum mount year-round exhibit of experimental, abstract works

THE Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) and the National Museum of the Philippines (NM) present a collaborative exhibition featuring experimental and abstract artworks, including those by a handful of National Artists.

Titled Selections from the 21st Century Art Museum (21AM) Collection, the exhibit outlines the early trajectories of Philippine contemporary art from the 1960s to the 1980s. The show opened on November 21 and is on view until November next year at the National Museum of Fine Arts.

The exhibition consists of two sections, namely, “The Possibilities of Luminance” and “Man and Nature.” The former explores the concept of brightness or luminance as an artistic expression, while the latter muses on visual expressions surrounding humans and the environment, explored through the pieces of select National Artists for the Visual Arts. The featured artworks include modernist and abstract art practices within the Philippine contemporary art scene between the 1970s and 1980s.

Displayed in the two galleries are works by a constellation of National Artists, including Napoleon Abueva, Federico Aguilar Alcuaz, Ang Kiukok, Benedicto “BenCab” Cabrera, Jose Joya, Cesar Legaspi, Arturo Luz, Vicente Manansala and Guillermo Tolentino.

Part of the fold as well are pieces by Lee Aguinaldo, Raymundo Albano, Augusto “Gus” Albor, Constancio Bernardo, Roberto Chabet, Mariano “Nonong” Del Rosario, Lao Lianben, Ileana Lee, Alfredo Liongoren, Ben Maramag, Flora Mauleon, Romulo Olazo, Rodolfo Samonte, Dani Sibayan, Gerardo “Gerry” Tan, Phyllis Zaballero and Fernando Zobel.

21AM serves as a continuation of CCP’s programs to promote its collection to a wider audience. It also aligns with the institution’s goal to further promote Philippine arts and culture outside of the complex while the CCP Main Building undergoes its three-year rehabilitation, which is targeted to be completed in 2025.

Entrance to the exhibition is free to the public. The National Museum is open from 9 am to 6 pm, Tuesday to Sunday. The National Museum of Fine Arts is located along Padre Burgos Avenue, Rizal Park, Ermita in Manila City, Philippines.

THE CCP Kaisa sa Sining (KSS) Visayas Network announces the recipients of the 2nd KSSLAP (Kaisa Ini sa Sining, Lunsay nga Artistang Pilipino) Awards. The awarding ceremony will be held on December 14, 2023, at the Luce Auditorium at Silliman University, Dumaguete City.

The eight awardees are Jose R. Gullas (Cebu/music & cultural work/posthumous), Marianito Luspo (Bohol/cultural work), Ramon B. Ramirez (Iloilo/cultural research), Rodolfo Reveche (Murcia, Negros Occ./cultural work), Cristina S. Taniguchi (Dumaguete /visual arts), Alma Taldo (Bohol/music), Dr. Vicente Villan (Sigma-Capiz/cultural research), and Mariant E. Villegas (Dumaguete/dance).

Launched in 2014, the Kaisa sa Sining Regional Arts Centers is a partnership program of the CCP, through its Cultural Exchange Department. It aims to strengthen the CCP’s linkages and cooperation with regional educational institutions, non-government organizations, and local government units to broaden public participation in the arts, promote and showcase artistic excellence, and facilitate a vibrant collaboration between and among communities. The KSS network has grown to a total of 67 organizations: 26 in Luzon, 19 in Visayas, and 22 in Mindanao.