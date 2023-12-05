BARMM chief minister presses resignation of Cabinet officials after deadly MSU blast

DAVAO CITY — The Office of the Chief Minister of the Bangsamoro government is pressing the filing of courtesy resignation letters of all Cabinet ministers and heads of offices under the Executive branch following a deadly blast at the Mindanao State University campus that left four persons dead and wounded scores of others.

Ahod B. Ebrahim, chairman of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front and the designated Chief Minister of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), issued on Monday Memorandum Circular No. 189 directing his top-ranking officials to submit their courtesy resignation not later than Tuesday.

Ameen Andrew L. Alonto, executive director of the Bangsamoro Information Office, said there was “nothing unusual” or no one was surprised by the move, saying the issuance the directive was Ebrahim’s discretion or prerogative as the appointing authority imbued in the Chief Minister.

“It’s not something new. The Chief Minister only wanted to reassess [the performance] of his Cabinet,” Alonto said in a written reply to the query of BusinessMirror.

This was also explicit in the circular, which stated that “in order to give a free hand to the Chief Minister to reorganize his Cabinet and to further improve service delivery in the [BARMM], all appointed or designated Ministers and Heads of Offices of the Bangsamoro government are hereby directed to tender their unqualified courtesy resignations.”

Also, “it should be stressed that the ministers and heads of offices are aware of the nature of their appointments. Therefore, we can say they expected these scenarios,” Alonto added.

The circular dated December 1, however, could not be immediately linked to the bombing although Ebrahim visited the MSU campus on Monday, along with Armed Forces Chief Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr.

The memorandum was posted in the official website of the BARMM.

Alonto said the fate of the officials concerned would all depend on the Chief Minister’s assessment. “As of now, nothing is official yet as to any changes in the Cabinet,” he added.

Alonto also dismissed insinuation that Ebrahim may have been dissatisfied by the officials’ performance, saying, “that is not what the Chief Minister is saying. Again, this was only to reassess the Cabinet, ensuring that we are all aligned with his Moral Governance agenda.”