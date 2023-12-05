As cyber attacks rise, APAC copes with I.T. experts lack

KASPERSKY expects a significant shift in cybersecurity strategy in the region, as more than half of organizations in the Asia Pacific (APAC) plan to “outsource their cybersecurity operations.”

According to Kaspersky’s latest report, this decision comes in the wake of an alarming surge in cyberattacks, with 77 percent of companies in the region experiencing at least one cyber incident in the past two years.

The study, which sought insights from IT security professionals across various industries, highlights a critical shortage of qualified IT security staff, prompting 57 percent of businesses to consider outsourcing their cybersecurity needs within the next 12 to 18 months.

Additionally, 87 percent of these incidents were classified as “serious,” underscoring the pressing need for robust cybersecurity measures.

“Businesses in APAC have been battling shortage in local cybersecurity professionals for years now. In fact, in 2022, it’s reported that the region needs 2.1 million more security staff to meet the demand. Clearly, the result of our recent study put a definite number on how this gap can take a toll on enterprise security,” Adrian Hia, Managing Director for Asia Pacific at Kaspersky, said.

He added: “For our part, we’ve been proactively fostering mutual partnerships with universities, governments, and non-government organizations here with the shared goal of building a country’s cybersecurity capability as well as to help develop the local cybersecurity talent pool in APAC.”

The survey also revealed that companies are not only looking to outsource but also to invest in automation of cybersecurity processes. Over the next year, 51 percent of businesses plan to implement software that automatically manages their cybersecurity, with 15 percent currently discussing this option.

Meanwhile, Kaspersky VP of Corporate Products Ivan Vassunov highlighted the benefits of automation and outsourcing, saying that it “is the optimal solution for many.”

“These approaches help organizations struggling with expert shortages and alert fatigue. Managed Service Providers and Managed Security Service Providers offer the necessary expertise and tools to manage cybersecurity effectively.”

Kaspersky recommends several strategies to address the cybersecurity challenges, including leveraging managed security providers, implementing professional services to optimize IT department workloads, and investing in training for current IT security specialists.

Image credits: TATIANA BELOVA | DREAMSTIME.COM





